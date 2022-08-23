SYRACUSE (TNS) — A day before the gates first open to the 2022 New York State Fair, the public got its first glimpse at this year’s butter sculpture.
In the annual media event, the Fair and American Dairy Association North East unveiled the latest butter sculpture Tuesday morning.
The sculpture is titled “Refuel Her Greatness — Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.”
Housed inside the Dairy Products Building, this is the fair’s 53rd butter sculpture. This is the 20th straight year Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Pennsylvania have been the official State Fair sculptors. The husband-wife duo spent the past 10 days in the refrigerated vault turning 800 pounds of butter from Batavia into four female athletes: a lacrosse player, a runner, a downhill skier and a gymnast.
The butter came from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia.
“This is a very special event for us,” Pelton said before unveiling her sculpture.
On Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day, all this butter will be scraped into boxes and hauled to Noblehurst Farms. This scrap butter can’t be eaten, so it will be recycled in a methane digester to create electricity and liquid fertilizer for crops.
The State Fair opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.
INCREASED FAIR ATTENDANCE
Attendance at county fairs throughout New York increased this year over last year, which could mean good news for the upcoming New York State Fair.
Troy Waffner, the former State Fair director who now is the statewide coordinator for all of New York’s county fairs, said attendance figures are a good indicator of how many people will pass through the gates.
“The numbers all over have been up, so I think we’re in for a successful State Fair this year,” Waffner said. “If Erie County has a good fair, that almost always means we’re going to have a good State Fair.”
The Erie County Fair in Hamburg ended its 12-day run on Sunday with about 1.2 million visitors. Exact attendance will be released later this week. That’s up about 60,000 from 2021. Last year, only 798,095 people attended the 18-day State Fair.
The Erie County Fair set its attendance record in 2019 with nearly 1.24 million. That same year, the State Fair also had a record year with nearly 1.33 million.
Linda Lund, owner of the Babcia’s Pierogi stand in the Eatery Building, sells her Polish creations each year at the Erie County Fair before heading East to Syracuse. She noticed an increase in customers.
“It was a very good year,” she said. “We weren’t sure what to expect. We weren’t sure if people would pay more for food because of rising costs. Thankfully, they came out.”