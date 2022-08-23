Butter sculpture

The 2022 butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is entitled "Refuel Her Greatness — Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX."

SYRACUSE (TNS) — A day before the gates first open to the 2022 New York State Fair, the public got its first glimpse at this year’s butter sculpture.

In the annual media event, the Fair and American Dairy Association North East unveiled the latest butter sculpture Tuesday morning.

