ALBANY — The state Department of Health on Friday announced nursing homes and long-term care facilities in will be allowed to resume limited visitations for facilities that have been without COVID-19 for at least 28 days, a threshold set by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Residents in these facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time, and the visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and socially distance during the visit. At least one of the two visitors must be at least 18 or older, state officials said.
For each facility, only 10% of the residents can be allowed visitors at any time. For example, in a 100-bed facility no more than 10 residents can have visitors per day in order to maintain proper social distancing and ensure safe compliance.
Nursing homes accepting visitors will be required to send their visitation plan to NYSDOH and affirmatively attest that they are following the guidelines.
Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker also announced the resumption of onsite visitation for the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman program, which provides additional support to residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, effective Wednesday.
Ombudsman staff must utilize appropriate PPE for the duration of the visit and must be screened as if they were a staff person of such nursing home, including having to present a verified negative test result to the nursing home within the past week.
The Department of Health will make adjustments to the visitation policy as appropriate based on facts and data following this initial phase to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors, officials said.
“With the knowledge we now have about how COVID-19 came into nursing homes — mainly through asymptomatic staff and visitors through no fault of their own — it is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilities we do it in a smart and cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff,” Zucker said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward. I know how painful it has been for residents of these facilities to endure such a long period of time without seeing family and loved ones, and my hope is that this adjustment to the visitation policy will provide some comfort to everyone.”
STATEWIDE UPDATE
Hospitalizations totaled 826 on Thursday, down 25. Hospitalizations had increased slightly each of the three previous days, but have remained far below their peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
The number of people in intensive care units with the virus rose by five to 178, but the number of people intubated fell by six to 92. Earlier this week, intubations dropped below 100 for the first time since March.
Another 87 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus, up eight from the day before.
“New York’s Covid-19 numbers are stable and continue to trend in the right direction, but amid an alarming spike in cases throughout the nation and reports of lack of compliance here at home, it’s vitally important that residents continue practicing the behaviors that have successfully bent the curve,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release.
Eight more people in the state died due to the virus on Thursday, the same number as the previous day.
The statewide death toll is now 24,968.
New York passed a new milestone in confirmed cases on Thursday as the total moved past 400,000 to 400,299.
The state conducted another 73,558 tests for the virus yesterday and 786 came back positive. That’s a positive testing rate of about 1.07%, which is largely consistent with recent days.
In Western New York, the positive rate on Tuesday was 1.7%, while it was 0.9% Wednesday and 1.0% on Thursday.
NY SENDS MEDS TO FLORIDA
New York is sending medication used to treat the coronavirus to Florida as the state waits for additional supplies of the drug from the federal government.
New York will send enough doses of the medication, Remdesivir, to treat 280 patients until a new federal shipment arrives, Cuomo’s office stated.
New York is sending enough Remdesivir to treat patients through Saturday.
Cuomo has said New York will provide help to other states to confront the virus. Multiple states offered aid to New York at the height of the pandemic here in April.
“When New York was climbing the COVID mountain with no end in sight and resources were scarce, we were incredibly moved by the generosity of states around the country that stepped up to provide supplies and medical personnel in our time of need,” Cuomo said in a press release. “Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of the people of New York — and the assistance of those states — we bent the curve. We will stand by our fellow Americans every step of the way as our nation fights Covid-19 together.”
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, won emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration as a Covid-19 treatment in May after evidence emerged to support its use against the illness.
The virus has been spreading rapidly in Florida in recent weeks. Earlier in the pandemic, its situation was far less dire than New York’s.