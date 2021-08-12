MALTA (TNS) — Intel, the world's largest computer chipmaker, has launched a nationwide search to build a new $100 billion chip manufacturing campus somewhere in the United States — a site envisioned as a small "city" that would include six to eight factories employing 10,000 workers.
Winning such a project won't be easy, but officials with Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, are confident that they can find Intel the site that it needs in Upstate New York.
"No other state in the nation combines our depth and diversity of talent, world-leading research and development, robust supply chain and existing semiconductor ecosystem, no corporate income tax for manufacturers, and multiple shovel-ready fab sites — offering high-tech companies an unparalleled opportunity to build here and thrive," ESD spokeswoman Kristin Devoe told the Times Union.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently went public with his plans to pick a site somewhere in the United States that is rich in water, electric power, a talented workforce — and plenty of land to build at least a half-dozen factories, or fabs as they are known.
"Essentially, we want to build a little city," Gelsinger told the Washington Post in a recent interview about Intel's expansion plans.
It's unclear if any of the tech parks identified by New York state could accommodate a project that size, which would require millions of square feet of factory space with a suitable workforce.
Sites such as the Luther Forest Technology Campus in Saratoga County, home to GlobalFoundries' Fab 8 chip factory, and the STAMP site in Genesee County appear viable, although each has limiting factors.
The biggest draw is that Intel recently joined IBM to do joint chip research and development at Albany Nanotech, the state-owned tech campus where IBM and others in the chip industry develop next-generation chips and manufacturing technology. Albany Nanotech is only a 30-minute drive to the 1,400-acre Luther Forest tech park that was designed to support chip manufacturing.
Intel and other U.S. chipmakers such as GlobalFoundries, which employs 3,000 people at Fab 8, have aggressive expansion plans for the next few years as part of a $52 billion incentive package that is making its way through Congress to subsidize U.S. chip manufacturing to combat China's growing influence in chip production.
The issue is complex — while China is a growing chipmaker, the breakaway island democracy of Taiwan, which China asserts is part of mainland China, is one of the largest single producers of chips worldwide, and should it get into a conflict with China, the entire global supply of chips would be constrained.
Another site in Upstate that has enough land, water and energy is the 1,250-acre STAMP site — officially known as the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park — which is located between Buffalo and Rochester.
Although it is located four hours from Intel's research operations in Albany, STAMP is zoned for up to 6 million square feet of manufacturing space and has other qualities Intel is looking for in a site. Whether Intel is interested in the site has not been made public.
Chris Suozzi of the Genesee County Economic Development Center, which oversees STAMP, said the organization doesn't comment on specific companies looking at the site.
"The development of significant utilities and our region's abundant talent and STAMP's low-cost electricity are available assets for projects," Suozzi said.
(c) 2021 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.