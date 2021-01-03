ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s Department of Labor says it’s fixed a problem that kept people who are collecting unemployment insurance from certifying for more benefits.
“We are aware an issue prevented some claimants from certifying for unemployment benefits early this morning,” the DOL wrote on social media Sunday. “We have resolved the issue and all New Yorkers should now be able to certify online and through our automated phone system.”
The department gave the following instructions:
“If you certified earlier today & received an error, please log back into the system & certify again to ensure your certification was captured. Remember you can certify this week until Sat 1/9/21. Everyone will get all benefits they are entitled to. Thank you for your patience.”
New Yorkers who already get unemployment benefits do not need to call the state labor department to get the extra $300 approved by the federal government at the end of December.
The extra money and two extended federal programs kicks in today. People who are already in a program should continue to certify each week as usual and they will automatically get the extended benefits, according to the labor department.