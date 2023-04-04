Urging contractors and excavators to “Call Before You Dig” has led to a major reduction in underground pipe and line damage, state and utility officials said at the start of Safe Digging Month.
“The Department continues promoting safe digging for all New Yorkers, which includes calling 811 before you dig,” said state Public Service Commission Chair Rory Christian. “By participating in the National ‘Safe Digging Month,’ we remain committed to ensuring safe digging activities to the general public and professionals.”
The PSC, which oversees electric and telecommunication utilities, as well as nearly 100,000 miles of natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines across the state, reported that 19 years of stressing underground utility safety has led to over a six-fold decrease in damage to natural gas lines.
In 2003, there were 6.81 damage reports per 1,000 notifications, compared to just 1.7 damages per 1,000 notifications in 2022, making New York state a national leader for this metric.
Utility providers noted that it is not just contractors who need to worry about underground lines.
“All excavation projects — even small or shallow digging projects like planting trees and shrubs or installing a fence or mailbox — require a call,” said Carly Manino, spokesperson for utility company National Fuel. “Many of the pipeline leaks and emergencies we respond to each year occur when homeowners and businesses dig on properties without knowing the location of underground utility lines.”
The Common Ground Alliance, a national association representing the utility industry and committed to saving lives and preventing damage to underground infrastructure, states that:
• By calling 811 before digging, the likelihood of damaging a utility line is less than 1%.
• Thirty-six percent of homeowners who plan to dig this year for projects like landscaping, installing a fence or mailbox, or building a deck, pond or patio, will put themselves and their communities at risk by not calling 811 prior to digging.
• The annual rate of damages to buried infrastructure in the U.S. has remained stagnant for most of the last decade and costs the U.S. $30 billion every year.
PSC officials noted that excavators who damage underground facilities due to the failure to follow the regulations are not only subject to civil penalties, but also are liable for repair and loss of commodity costs. State law exempts excavators from liability for repair costs if the damage is caused by the utility’s or municipality’s failure to comply with the law, such as failure to participate in the one-call notification systems.
The state operates two one-call systems — New York 811 for New York City and Long Island, and UDig NY for the rest of the state. Both can be reached by dialing 811. In addition, both one-call centers allow local requests to be submitted at any time through web-based ticket entry or through use of their toll-free number.
For more information about UDig NY, go to https://udigny.org/ or call (315) 437-7394. To place a mark-out request with UDig NY, call (800) 962-7962. For more information about New York 811, visit the https://newyork-811.com/ or call (631) 778-8111. To place a mark-out request with New York 811, call (800) 272-4480.