ALBANY — New York lawmakers are advancing a package of bills aimed at buoying the state's farmers by promoting agricultural products and locally sourced foods.

The legislation, which was approved by the state Senate last week, includes proposals to expand urban farming, establish a farming hotline to help connect farmers to resources to expand their farming operations, set procurement goals for products purchased by state agencies, expand regional farmers’ markets, and establish carbon farming tax credits.

