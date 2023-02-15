The New York State Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment said Tuesday it needs more information before acting on the Alle-Catt Wind Energy application to amend its proposed 430-megawatt wind farm across four northern towns in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
On Jan. 30, Alle-Catt Wind Energy, owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based alternate energy company, applied for an amendment to reduce the number of turbines from 116 to 84 and to use a more powerful turbine.
The company said it would meet the 600-foot blade-tip to ground tip in the local laws the Siting Board considers to be in effect.
In its response on Tuesday, the Siting Board said the petition “does not contain sufficient information to make a determination whether the amendment petition constitutes a revision.”
The Times Herald emailed Alle-Catt officials to respond to the Siting Board’s request for more information on its application for changes to the original wind farm proposal, which dates back to 2017.
“ALLE-CATT is working with the Siting Board and remains committed to delivering significant economic and environmental benefits to the region,” said Sean Perry, project developer for Alle-Catt.
Among the changes proposed by Alle-Catt are:
• Change the layout and reduce the number of turbines.
• Shift the location of seven turbines and associated access roads and collection lines.
• Add a 100-foot microwave tower for communications.
• Add three aircraft lighting detection systems.
• Add seven 98.5-foot-tall IdentiFlight towers used to detect aircraft and trigger wind turbine warning lights.
• Extend the date for operation by five years to 2030.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham, who represents the Coalition of Concerned Citizens comprised of several hundred landowners, said Wednesday the proposed amendments raise a series of questions. Alle-Catt agrees to the new turbines exceeding both noise and flicker limits set in the Siting Board’s certificate granted in June 2020, Abraham said.
His research shows noise from almost one-third of the turbines will impact area residents above the 45 dBA level called for in the certificate. Moving components of the wind turbine system more than 500 feet is supposed to trigger renewed environmental oversight.
A revision in the application is more involved than an amendment and would probably require further intervenor funding and a hearing on the changes.
Abraham said he suspects the reason for eliminating more than 30 of the original turbine sites across Farmersville and Freedom in Cattaraugus County, Centerville and Rushford in Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County was that Alle-Catt did not control all the sites it claimed were under lease.
In addition, Abraham said the Alle-Catt application to the Siting Board “acknowledges that it cannot beneficially deliver its energy into the system without additional transmission capacity.” It can’t be delivered where it is needed — Downstate, he added.
The extension of time would have a significant impact on communities that have been told to expect the benefits sooner.
He said the revised project cannot meet shadow flicker limits in the certificate that limits flicker to 30 minutes a day to protect public health and that “undisclosed minor mitigation efforts” will be needed to comply with the certificate’s noise limits.
“The proposed turbines are bigger and heavier than the original turbines,” Abraham said. “They will be louder.”
Abraham raised another issue in his comments to the Siting Board — earthquakes — which are not uncommon in Western New York. A Feb. 6 earthquake 20 miles north of the proposed wind farm highlights the need for more seismic information — particularly because the turbine foundations will be on bedrock.
Abraham said the civil engineer he asked to examine Alle-Catt’s application, Dr. De Anirban, as associate professor of civil engineering at Manhattan College in the Bronx, raised some interesting questions.
Anirban said the subsurface soils over the 30,000 acres in the proposed Alle-Catt footprint vary greatly and that great forces are generated by the turbines that rest on a tower. He also asked why Alle-Catt estimated a 70-foot diameter foundation was needed without giving a reason.