The New York State Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment said Tuesday it needs more information before acting on the Alle-Catt Wind Energy application to amend its proposed 430-megawatt wind farm across four northern towns in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

On Jan. 30, Alle-Catt Wind Energy, owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based alternate energy company, applied for an amendment to reduce the number of turbines from 116 to 84 and to use a more powerful turbine.

