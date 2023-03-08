Consumer Protection

It's National Consumer Protection Week and the state’s top enforcer wants New Yorkers to stay vigilant and file complaints against anyone who's wronged consumers.

“My office receives thousands of consumer complaints every year, and we take each one seriously to stop fraudsters from hurting New Yorkers,” said state Attorney General Letitia James. “From predatory debt collection to price gouging, scammers tried to take advantage of consumers for personal gain, and we took appropriate action to stop it.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social