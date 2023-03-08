It's National Consumer Protection Week and the state’s top enforcer wants New Yorkers to stay vigilant and file complaints against anyone who's wronged consumers.
“My office receives thousands of consumer complaints every year, and we take each one seriously to stop fraudsters from hurting New Yorkers,” said state Attorney General Letitia James. “From predatory debt collection to price gouging, scammers tried to take advantage of consumers for personal gain, and we took appropriate action to stop it.
"As always, I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and to keep my office informed about potential scams, price gouging, or violations of consumer protection laws," she said.
The top complaints in 2022 were:
- Retail Sales: Price gouging, retail sales, online purchases, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, and animal breeders. 5,240 complaints
- Landlord/Tenant: Security deposit releases, evictions, tenant harassment. 3,014 complaints.
- Credit, Banking & Mortgages: Debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft, banking, loan modification scams, mortgage lending and servicing. 2,834 complaints
- Consumer Services: COVID-19 testing facilities, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, storage facilities, services for personal household use. 2,730 complaints.
- Automobile: Sales, service, financing, repairs. 2,590 complaints.
- Internet: Internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, frauds through internet manipulation. 2,355 complaints.
- Utilities: Wireless and residential phones, energy servicers and suppliers, cable, and satellite. 1,896 complaints
- Home Repair/Improvement: Repair issues, deceitful contractors, solar panel installations. 1,264 complaints
- Travel: Airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refunds. 787 complaints.
- Gasoline Prices: Price gouging, excessive pricing, credit card surcharges. 661 complaints.
James offers various tips to protect New Yorkers from future scams. For more tips, visit the Bureau of Consumer Frauds and Protection at ag.ny.gov/bureau/consumer-frauds-bureau.
- Automobile: Make sure that what you are signing is what the salesperson told you and that you are not being charged for any extra accessories or products. Never sign documents or leave the dealership with a car until you have read all of your paperwork carefully. Ask for an exact copy of every document you sign to take with you. If you electronically sign your contracts for the purchase or lease of a vehicle, you have the right to request a printed copy of your sale or lease contract. Do not leave the dealership before you have obtained a printed copy and reviewed the contract.
Beware of misleading or tricky sales tactics when purchasing or leasing a car. Do not sign a blank document that does not have numbers or terms filled in. Ask the salesperson or finance manager about any financing, fees or charges you do not understand and whether they are required by law.
Add-on products, such as insurance or service contracts, are never required to purchase a vehicle or obtain financing for the purchase of a vehicle. You have the right to demand a price or financing terms for a vehicle without any add on products.
- Landlord/Tenant: Your landlord must return your security deposit within 14 days of you moving out. If your landlord takes any money out of the security deposit for damages, they must provide an itemized receipt describing the damage and its cost. If your landlord doesn’t give you this receipt within 14 days of moving out, then they must return your entire security deposit, whether there is damage or not. If your landlord fails to comply, you may be entitled to up to twice the amount of the security deposit. If your landlord does not give you back your security deposit, you can sue the landlord in small claims court or you can file a complaint with OAG by using our online Rent Security Complaint form.
If you are having trouble paying your rent, please contact your local Department of Social Services (DSS). Check DSS’ website to find their offices across the state. New York City residents can call 311 and ask about rental assistance programs. More resources are available on OAG website.
- Investment Opportunities: Be careful of requests to invest money that come through social media, email, text messages, and other online methods. Sometimes these people are not who they say they are, live outside the United States, and may take your money without any way for you to get it back. Also be careful of investment opportunities that come through friends, family, and trusted community members. Always do research before handing over your money to see if the people behind the investment opportunity are who they say they are, and if the investment makes sense.
An investment that “sounds too good to be true” or that promises guaranteed returns or high profits with little risk is probably a scam. Avoid “limited time only” investment opportunities and other high-pressure sales tactics — pressure to make a quick decision is a classic warning sign of fraud. Investment contracts should always be in writing. Don’t invest if you don’t understand. Con artists often claim to use complicated, technical or confidential investment strategies, but may simply take your money and run.
- Retail Sales: Be aware of scammers that set up fake websites with product images of well-known brands or hard-to-get products. Before you order from an unfamiliar website, research the company and any online reviews; check for spelling errors on the website or anything that might seem off. If you don’t do a lot of online shopping, ask a friend or relative who does whether the site looks legitimate. Pay only by credit card and not Venmo, Zelle, or money transfer. And if a deal is too good to be true it probably is.