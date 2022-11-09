New York State Attorney General Letitia James

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks to election-night supporters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Manhattan, New York.

 Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Democrat Letitia James has been elected to a second term as New York’s attorney general, an office she has used to pursue former President Donald Trump and a list of other powerful targets.

James on Tuesday defeated Republican Michael Henry, a Queens lawyer who was endorsed by various police unions but faced long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats.

