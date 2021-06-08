OLEAN — The union representing nurses at Olean General Hospital challenged administration to solve a staffing and equipment “crisis.”
About 50 people attended a rally in front of the hospital Tuesday morning, including current and former staff, New York State Nurses Association union officials from Buffalo and members of other area unions, including the one representing the city’s firefighters.
“We are here for our patients — that is our concern. We need staff and equipment,” said Kristine Powell, a nurse in the Emergency Department and president of the local union.
The rally was held the week after hospital leadership told the Times Herald they had hired 31 nurses since April and are urgently seeking still more staff for the hospital.
Powell said the new hires are encouraging, but several concerns remain.
For starters, she said, 22 of the new nurses are fresh college graduates who performed their senior years during the pandemic — limiting their clinical experience before entering the workforce and meaning they will need on-the-job training to get up to speed.
“They won’t be ready until August or September — assuming they pass their boards,” Powell said. “How am I supposed to take care of my patients and share my experience?”
As new hires were made, she added that retention has been a major problem — with 15 nurses leaving in recent months.
“We need to have more RN recruitment and retention,” she said, insisting that administrative actions have done little to address longstanding complaints of understaffing that predate the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, NYSNA issued a report detailing 753 formal protest of assignment complaints of understaffing in 2019 and 2020 written by OGH nurses — almost 3% of all such reports filed across the state’s 219 hospitals. The report touted a proposed state law that would mandate staffing committees at every hospital to set staffing policies, which would then be reviewed by the state before implementation.
Hospital officials were critical of the plan when it was before the state Legislature in 2019, noting estimates of up to $2 billion statewide to implement with the hiring of tens of thousands of new nurses.
New York, like 48 other states, does not set minimum patient-to-staff ratios for hospitals. Seven states require hospitals to work with nurses on staffing committees to plan staffing policies. A bill is before Gov. Andrew Cuomo to require New York hospitals to build similar plans with at least 50% of the committee made up of nursing and other staff.
On Tuesday, union members and officials called on Cuomo to sign the legislation, relaying tales of short staffing contributed to allowing confused patients to walk out of the hospital and get injured, as well as patients unable to get to the bathroom in time and having to sitting in their waste until staff was free to clean them.
“We’re tired of going home rejected and defeated” after 16-hour shifts, Powell said. “Why should your loved one wait in pain because I can’t get there to give them a pain pill? … Everyone is inundated with overtime due to short staff.”
Staff on hand said that at times there have been 17 patients per nurse on the floor in some departments.
“How can you care for your patients when you have 17 patients?” Powell said. “Managers ask us to do more and more with less staff and less equipment.”
Trisha Sebastian, an intensive care nurse for three years, said that “during the pandemic, everything has just gotten out of control.”
She said care for the patients in her department — those needing the most care — runs between one nurse for three to eight patients at a time.
“Please explain to me how a nurse can care for eight critical care patients properly,” she said. “This is unacceptable … for months we’ve begged and pleaded with administration to take drastic actions.
“We lack equipment and we lack supplies,” Sebastian said. “This makes our jobs much more difficult — running around the hospital looking for equipment that’s going to save my patient’s life.”
The situation has become dire enough that staff has had to resort to a triage system — prioritizing those in need of the most care instead of providing all patients with needed care.
“We’ve been warning the Olean administration for years,” she said. “It is not only the nurses that are suffering, it’s our patients and our community.”
Union officials also charged that the shortages were created by hospital administration, cutting staff to save money — and the current situation is a result of those cuts.
HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATORS denied charges that leadership caused the crisis, instead pointing to an influx of patients in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the course of the pandemic people have put off getting medical attention,” the administration said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Now that delay is resulting in sicker patients, longer lengths of stay and stress on staffing, and pressing the need for nurses.
“Like many health care systems, Upper Allegheny Health System has lost nurses during the pandemic due to retirements and nurses departing to accept traveling nurse positions elsewhere."
UAHS has taken the following steps in an effort to attract experienced nurses:
• Doubled sign-on and referral bonuses for RNs.
• The system has brought in 25 full-time agency nurses to help support short-term staffing needs.
• UAHS says it has made progress in bringing on new nurses, recently hiring 22 graduate nurses, 10 in May and 12 starting June 21. Officials agreed with the assessment that because of COVID restrictions the nurses didn’t have a typical final year rotation so it will take additional time to orient them.
“We are heading in the right direction," the UAHS statement read. "It takes four months before they are ready to care for patients on their own. We know nurses are taking care of more patients than we would like, but it’s not practical to transfer patients to other hospitals because they are all facing the same issue."
Administrators said they expect staffing issues to ease “in the coming months as nurses finish orientation and the organization continues to aggressively recruit experienced nurses from other organizations.”
Officials stressed that the staffing shortages have not affected patient safety data.
“Harm events including falls, hospital-acquired infections and medication errors remain very low through the first five months of this year through the hard work of our staff,” the statement said.
Administrators again stressed they are seeking more nurses as they become available.
"We are in full agreement with the union that we need more nurses,” the statement said. “We know our nurses have stepped up, particularly over the past year to meet the challenge of patient care during the pandemic. They are true heroes.”
Dennis McCarthy, director of Twin Tiers marketing for parent Kaleida Health, told the Times Herald that staffing levels are part of current negotiations with the union as both sides work on a new collective bargaining agreement.
But the proposed law on staffing, hospital officials argue, is not going to increase staffing due to workforce shortages.
“The legislation doesn’t solve the real problem,” McCarthy said. “There are not enough nurses, either in the market or in school, to meet the demand. Legislation can’t make nurses magically appear.”