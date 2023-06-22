OLEAN — A 62-unit affordable housing project is being proposed for the former Olean Lumber site on South Barry Street.
DePaul, a Rochester-based nonprofit, will host an open house Tuesday to discuss the approximately $20 million development, which has not yet begun the formal site review process required under city code. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the John Ash Community Center on North Barry Street.
Owners of nearby properties received letters indicating the meeting and the basics of the project, said Mark Fuller, president of DePaul. The project is expected to serve as an introduction into the Southern Tier after years of planning, he added.
“We’ve been putting together a project in Cattaraugus County for eight years,” Fuller said, initially looking at renovating a former hotel in Salamanca, but the costs and other factors did not allow it.
“The need is so great in the county, I said let’s look at Olean,” Fuller said. “There’s such a need for affordable housing in Olean… but with power and sewer and space, it’s difficult to find a site in Olean.”
“Everybody will be at 60 percent of the area’s annual average income,” he said, or around $32,000 for a single person. Fuller said the priority group for the project are not those receiving federal or state housing assistance, but they would not be rejected — a 2019 state law bars landlords from discrimination based on lawful source of income. Half of the apartments will be for the general public, “and we’re going to focus on vets, seniors and the working class,” he added.
Asked specifically about parolees or other recently incarcerated, Fuller said those groups are not the target for potential tenants. “They won’t be coming out of prison,” he noted.
Locally, the group will be working with Southern Tier Environments for Living Inc., a Dunkirk-based nonprofit, for services for those in need. DePaul will also have 24-hour security and support staff.
Across 15 counties, the nonprofit offers — along with affordable housing — addiction prevention and support services, mental health residential services, senior living communities and support and vocational programs. DePaul was founded in 1958.
On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $6.9 million in assistance to help DePaul develop a 25-unit project in Wheatfield to serve older adults and those living with a serious mental illness. Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program through the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal are expected to serve as the major funding source for the Olean project as well, Fuller said.
Fuller said DePaul has met with city officials several times on the project, but the nonprofit has not submitted a formal application to the city code enforcement office, which codes officials confirmed Wednesday. Along with building permits issued by codes officers, any projects seeing a change of use for a property require a site plan to be approved by the city planning board. It is unknown if the project will also need to be approved by the city zoning board of appeals.
The site is situated in a general commercial district. While the city code's list of uses for a GC district specifically restricts first-floor housing, it also allows "multi-unit dwellings" in GC districts. The ZBA ruled in April 2019 that the 48-unit housing project at 422 E. State St. — the former Market Basket warehouse — met the definition of a multi-unit dwelling and was allowable without a variance with first-floor units.
Fuller said he hopes to begin the formal application process “in the next 90 days.”
However, multiple properties are under contract with DePaul for sale, and several transactions have been completed. Subsidiary DePaul Acquisitions LLC has made two property purchases in the neighborhood according to records from the Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property and GIS Services. On Dec. 28, it purchased 128 E. Henley St., at the corner of East Henley and South Barry streets, for $25,000. On May 18, the nonprofit purchased 212 S. Barry St. for $95,000.
“We’re hoping to close all of the properties we have under contract by the end of the year,” Fuller said.
And while the firm is a nonprofit, DePaul will negotiate an agreement with the city similar to the one inked by CDS for the Webster-based nonprofit’s project at the former Market Basket warehouse.
“Very typically, it’s more than what the city was getting before,” Fuller said.