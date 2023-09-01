OLEAN — No injuries were reported during a shed fire Friday in east Olean.
City of Olean Fire Department units were dispatched to 915 Prospect Ave. at 12:52 p.m., arriving on the scene in four minutes, reported Lt. Brian Livoto.
Firefighters saw fire and black smoke coming from the shed, and the siding was melting on the two neighboring exposures, Livoto said. It was reported that there were two lawnmowers inside as well as gasoline cans, a propane tank and lithium batteries.
“Fortunately, the residents were home, noticed the fire and called 911,” he said. “The fire intensified rapidly due to the contents in the shed.”
Olean police moved a vehicle from between the shed and the neighboring home while firefighters extinguished the fire, Livoto said. Another crew made entry into the neighboring exposures to check for heat and fire but found none.
Crews performed an overhaul to find and extinguish hot spots throughout the melted remnants in the shed, Livoto said. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before any more damage was done to the two neighboring exposures.
The cause of the fire is being handled by the Fire Investigation Team.
The City of Olean Fire Department reminds all citizens to call 911 in the case of a fire. Do not try extinguishing even a small fire before calling emergency responders.