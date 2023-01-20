Anglers seeking to hit the ice this winter should be careful, said the head of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, especially in light of recent weather.
“New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly mild,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Given these unpredictable fluctuations in weather, it is critical that winter recreationists exercise extreme caution when doing anything on the ice, including fishing, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”
Ice anglers should check the thickness of ice before leaving the shore. Four inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary between water bodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure thickness. Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice formation. Check the ice with an auger or spud bar at various spots. In addition, fishing with a family member or friend is also encouraged for safety. Local bait and tackle shops can help angler with finding safe ice and what others are catching.
A free freshwater fishing weekend is set for Feb. 18-19, and no license will be required to grant new anglers a chance to try ice fishing out without purchasing a license.
Beginning ice anglers can download the Ice Fishing Chapter of DEC’s I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing for helpful information on how to get started. For a more interactive option, DEC released a series of six ice fishing videos on the agency’s YouTube channel late last season. Visit the playlist to check out the brief instructional videos. Additional information, including a list of waters open to ice fishing, can be found on the DEC ice fishing websites, and also through the new Tackle Box feature in DEC’s HuntFishNY app. Fishing regulations, access information, fish species present and more can be accessed from a map-based interface, all within the convenience of a smartphone.
Ice fishing sites in the area include:
- Allen Lake, town of Allen: 15 acres with Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Yellow Perch, Brown Bullhead, Largemouth Bass, Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, Brown Trout. DEC access/launch site plowed in winter (off West Hill Rd.). Stocked with yearling and 2-year old trout in spring. Surplus hatchery breeder trout stocked in fall of most years.
- Alma Pond, town of Alma: 86 acres with Black Crappie, Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Yellow Perch, Brown Bullhead, Largemouth Bass, Northern Pike. DEC access/hand launch site plowed in winter.
- Cuba Lake: 445 acres with Walleye, Northern Pike, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Rock Bass, Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Black Crappie, Brown Bullhead. Ice fishing access at south end of dam on South Shore Road.
- Rushford Lake: 585 acres with Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, Rock Bass, Yellow Perch, Black Crappie, Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Brown Bullhead, Rainbow Trout. Ice fishing access on the north side of the Caneadea Dam from the picnic area at the end of Lake Road.
- Case Lake, Franklinville: 71 acres with Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Yellow Perch, Black Crappie, Brown Bullhead, Largemouth Bass, Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout. DEC access/hand launch site snow plowed in winter and lake stocked with yearling and 2-year old trout in spring. Surplus hatchery breeder trout stocked in fall of most years.
- Harwood Lake, Farmersville: 34 acres with Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Yellow Perch, Brown Bullhead, Largemouth Bass, Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout. DEC access/hand launch site snow plowed in winter. Stocked with yearling and 2-year old trout in spring. Surplus hatchery breeder trout stocked in fall of most years.
- Lime Lake, Machias: 159 acres with Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, Yellow Perch, Black Crappie, Rock Bass, Walleye, Largemouth Bass, Brown Bullhead. DEC access/hand launch site off Route 16.
- New Albion Lake: 45 acres with Pumpkinseed, Bluegill, White Crappie, Yellow Perch, Brown Bullhead, Brown Trout, Brook Trout, Brown Trout. DEC access/hand launch site snow plowed in winter. Stocked with yearling and 2-year old trout in spring. Surplus hatchery breeder trout stocked in fall of most years.
- Quaker Lake, town of Cold Spring: 268 acres in Allegany State Park with Northern Pike, Pumpkinseed, Bluegill, Brown Bullhead, Rock Bass, Yellow Perch, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout. Stocked with yearling and 2-year old trout in spring. Surplus hatchery breeder trout stocked in fall of most years.
- Red House Lake, town of Red House: 110 acres in Allegany State Park with Pumpkinseed, Bluegill, Black Crappie, Brown Bullhead, Yellow Perch, Rock Bass, Largemouth Bass, Rainbow Trout. Stocked with yearling trout in spring. Surplus hatchery breeder trout stocked in fall of most years.
For more information, including all regulations, special rules for ice fishing sites, maps of lakes and other data, visit www.dec.ny.gov.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)