OLEAN — Lesley Zurek has been named senior director of human resources of Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Zurek has worked more than a decade in human resources leadership positions. She had spent time working in the gaming industry advancing through the ranks becoming the vice president of human resources at Seneca Resorts and Casinos. She most recently was the regional human resources director for 19 long-term nursing care facilities before joining UAHS.
“We’re thrilled to have someone with the versatile experience that Lesley has step into the senior human resources director role,” said Dr. Jill Owens, president of UAHS and the hospitals. “This position is so important to execute the initiatives dealing with recruitment and retention of our workforce that is comprised of over 1,100 team members."
Even with the most recent market adjustments made throughout the organization, Owens said there are still many obstacles to overcome regarding recruiting and she believes Zurek is the right person for the task.
Zurek earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Columbus, Ohio, and her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Medaille College. She also holds multiple certifications in human resources management.
A Salamanca High School graduate and Salamanca resident, Zurek is an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation. Outside of work she enjoys crafting, sewing and machine embroidery along with spending time with her family.