OLEAN — Lesley Zurek has been named senior director of human resources of Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center. 

Zurek has worked more than a decade in human resources leadership positions. She had spent time working in the gaming industry advancing through the ranks becoming the vice president of human resources at Seneca Resorts and Casinos. She most recently was the regional human resources director for 19 long-term nursing care facilities before joining UAHS.

