National Grid volunteers paint job at Genesis House

National Grid employees paint the upstairs hallway in the Genesis House as part of their second annual Day of Service day on Friday. Six employees volunteered to help paint, conduct yard work and perform other minor repairs around the shelter as part of National Grid's Project C initiative.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — As part of its statewide Day of Service on Friday, six National Grid employees volunteered their time at Genesis House at 107 S. Barry St. to help paint the upstairs hallway, conduct yard work and perform other minor repairs.

National Grid’s Day of Service is in its second year as part of the company’s Project C initiative, which includes caring for and revitalizing our neighborhoods.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social