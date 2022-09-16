National Grid volunteers paint job at Genesis House

OLEAN — As part of its statewide Day of Service on Friday, six National Grid employees volunteered their time at Genesis House at 107 S. Barry St. to help paint the upstairs hallway, conduct yard work and perform other minor repairs.
National Grid’s Day of Service is in its second year as part of the company’s Project C initiative, which includes caring for and revitalizing our neighborhoods.
“For the second year in a row, National Grid will volunteer at the Genesis House of Olean to help our residents have a nicer place to stay,” said Jim Swatt, Genesis House program manager. “Last year these wonderful volunteers painted two rooms for residents and this year they’ll paint the upstairs hallway. We at the Genesis house thank them for their kindness and dedication to helping make a better life for Olean's homeless population.”
More than 2,000 employees made positive impacts Friday by donating their time at more than 200 volunteer events in communities across the company’s 26,000-square-mile New York service area, including several across Western New York.
Since launching Project C in September 2021, National Grid has supported 9,000 businesses, launched 100 community partnerships, planted 1,700 trees, trained 1,400 workers to grow the clean energy workforce and adopted 20 parks to revitalize gathering spaces.
“From training clean energy workers to aiding local businesses, the past year has been filled with love and support for our New York communities,” said Rudy Wynter, National Grid’s New York president. “Thanks to the hard work of our employee volunteers, partners and other stakeholders, we have already accomplished so much.”
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)