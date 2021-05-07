An Olean-area woman credits a monoclonal antibody treatment for a sudden turnaround in her husband’s COVID-19 symptoms in March.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her husband had twice gone to the emergency room at Olean General Hospital, but was not admitted.
“Almost two months ago, my husband was extremely sick with COVID,” the woman said in an email to the Olean Times Herald. “He could keep nothing down or in for two weeks. We were in the ER twice (not admitted) and later that week I heard about this infusion. It took five days of begging and calling around to get the infusion. That night he was asking for food! It was unbelievable.”
The woman said her husband’s primary physician was unaware of the monoclonal antibody infusion.
“The more people I see passing from COVID, the more I think people in our area need to know about this infusion that the federal government has shipped to OGH,” she said, adding it should be more widely publicized.
Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which includes Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, said monoclonal antibodies infusion therapy has not been more widely used locally because when COVID-19 positive patients are admitted to the hospital, it is often too late for the treatment.
“It’s best if administered three days after symptoms appear,” Mills said. He noted it can be given up to 10 days after symptoms, but the results are better if it is given earlier.
In other words, it’s best given to someone who is sick, but not sick enough to be in the hospital.
The treatment is not approved for in-hospital use, Mills said.
Also, the monoclonal antibody therapy is set aside for those with underlying health conditions like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, as well as the immuno-compromised, Mills said.
If someone were to receive the monoclonal antibody infusion in the narrow three-day window, it could reduce the chance of hospitalization from 10% to 2%. “It would make them a little less sick,” Mills explained.
It’s not clear whether it made a large difference, he said of the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. The pharmacy at Olean General Hospital has filled nine prescriptions for it in the past year, which Mills said was a very small number.
Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said monoclonal antibodies are proteins created in a lab that can help the immune system fight off viruses.
“Three monoclonal antibody medications have received emergency-use authorization from the FDA to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in people who have a higher risk of developing serious illness due to COVID-19,” he said.
Mills said the monoclonal antibodies were similar to the convalescent plasma therapy of giving COVID-19 patients an infusion of blood from someone who has recovered from the coronavirus.
Many doctors found a minimal decrease in hospitalization when the plasma was used, he said. The FDA is not recommending its use anymore.
“There was a lot of push by the government (at first) to get people to get this stuff (monoclonal antibodies),” Mills said. “The data was not so good.”
Some families have requested the monoclonal antibodies infusion, Mills said. Based on FDA recommendations, it is not always appropriate, however. “If they are getting oxygen, it is often too late” for this treatment.
The drug most often used in fighting COVID-19 symptoms in the hospital is remdesivir, Mills said, as well as some steroids.
COVID-19 vaccines are best at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, Mills pointed out.
Watkins said the monoclonal antibodies infusion treatment “consists of a single intravenous infusion given in an outpatient setting. To be most effective, these medications need to be given soon after COVID-19 symptoms start and prior to hospitalization.”
FDA recommendations call for monoclonal antibodies to be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. “The monoclonal antibodies are a way to slow down the virus’s replication, so really, time is of the essence when somebody is infected,” Watkins said.
“Some patients are immediately better — within hours or by the next day, and then there are those who take days or maybe a week or two before they really feel back to normal,” he said.
“Unfortunately this infusion therapy is not being practiced in the outpatient setting as widely as we would like to see it even though Medicare will pay for the treatment,” he added. “Providers in the community are less likely to allow positive COVID-19 patients in the office setting and usually instruct patients to isolate at home and allows the Health Department to follow them.”