Memories of lost loved ones honored Tree of Life ceremony

Jody Kephart, guest speaker at this year's HomeCare & Hospice Tree of Life ceremony, lights the candles on Remembrance Wreath in front of the Christmas tree adorned with ornaments in memory of those who passed away in 2022.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Families and friends of loved ones who had passed away in the last year gathered Thursday at Total Senior Care to hang their personalized ornament of remembrance and pay tribute at the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation’s 27th annual Tree of Life ceremony.

Centered around remembrance and healing, the Tree of Life ceremony is a way for people to commemorate loved ones who have died and provides an opportunity for those who have experienced loss to memorialize a family member or friend during the holiday season.

