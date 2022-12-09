Memories of lost loved ones honored Tree of Life ceremony

OLEAN — Families and friends of loved ones who had passed away in the last year gathered Thursday at Total Senior Care to hang their personalized ornament of remembrance and pay tribute at the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation’s 27th annual Tree of Life ceremony.
Centered around remembrance and healing, the Tree of Life ceremony is a way for people to commemorate loved ones who have died and provides an opportunity for those who have experienced loss to memorialize a family member or friend during the holiday season.
Sarah Negron, agency relations coordinator for HomeCare & Hospice, opened the ceremony and Rev. Rick Roberts, spiritual care coordinator, gave the invocation and benediction.
CEO Melissa Sullivan said many people have experienced the loss of a loved one this year, which can be difficult during the many joys of the holiday season. She thanked all those in attendance who came to celebrate the lives of the loved ones honored that evening and the HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care staff for putting the event together.
“As we remember those many losses over the past year, we offer our humble prayers of thanksgiving for all these friends and family members and loved ones of patients,” she said. “We want to take this time to reflect and hold their memories very close to our hearts.
Social worker Hanna Pollak read the poems “Remember Me” by Margaret Mead and “Closing the Circle” by Wendell Berry. Social worker manager Donna Walker read the poem “We Remember Them” by Sylvan Kamens and Rabbi Jack Riemer as well as shared why everyone gathered for the ceremony.
“We need time to reflect, to consider what the lives of our loved ones mean to us and how their absence has changed our lives and, even now, is changing our identity,” she said. “This evening we take time for them and for us to remember them.”
This year’s bereaved speaker, Jody Kephart, shared the story of her friend, Robert , who she met about 15 years ago through the love of a dog. Kephart said Robert was partially blind and received a puppy, Pete, whom she had raised from Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
“Robert was very quiet. Didn’t really want anybody around him,” she said. “As Robert got to know my family, he grew and started to open up his heart.”
Kephart said he became sick after a while with a lung condition and the doctor said it was time to consider Hospice. Although Robert was hesitant at first, she said more friendships grew from the first time Hospice came in.
“Without them, I would have been very lost because of the love and support from everybody, from the person on the phone to the person who comes to your house,” Kephart said. She said the staff at HomeCare & Hospice would always check in with how she was doing as well. “(Robert) would argue with us, and everybody was so patient with him.”
Although Robert got better and Hospice’s service stopped for a while, Kephart said they returned again when his condition worsened. Eventually, he needed to go to a nursing home and passed away on Nov. 7.
“I’m at peace now knowing he’s in no more pain and that everything is fine,” she said.
Along with Kephart, last year’s guest speaker, Cheryl Vecchio, shared how the hospice journey has been for her and her family. Vecchio was joined by emotional support dog Parker, who was there to honor his former owner, a client of Hospice and an advocate for children and animals.
Each year a new ornament is designed for families to order, with the name of a loved one that has passed engraved on it. During the ceremony, family members and friends can place their ornament on the Tree of Life, and take home the ornament afterward.
As each loved one’s name was called, family members came forward to hang a special ornament on the tree, including an ornament in honor of military veterans and another in honor of all those HomeCare & Hospice who died in 2022.
Upon lighting the tree, Rev. Stan Scoville, spiritual care coordinator, said the tree is a sign of new life, hope and eternal life.
“Now may this tree of life decorated and now adorned with special meaningful ornaments help us to welcome the divine among us as we now remember some of the words of an ancient song,” Scoville said before singing a portion of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”
Afterward, Kephart lit the Remembrance Wreath while Pollak read the message of remembrance.
“As we light these five candles in memory of you, we light one for our grief, one for our courage, one for our memories, one for our love, and one for our hope,” she said.