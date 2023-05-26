Communities nationwide will observe Memorial Day on Monday, marking the occasion with parades and ceremonies.
Announced local observances include:
- Allegany — The Allegany American Legion will host a parade starting at 9 a.m. at the Allegany Engine Co. fire hall. The parade will travel east on Main Street to the Veterans Memorial adjacent to the town hall, 52 W. Main St. A small ceremony will follow at the monument.
- Gowanda — The Gowanda American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive, and Gowanda Harley-Davidson will host the Memorial Day Ride to Remember on Monday. Attendees will arrive between 7-9 a.m., with breakfast available and free for veterans. The ride begins at 9:15 a.m., traveling through Collens and Springville before an 11 a.m. ceremony at Sprage Brook Park in Glenwood.
- Portville — The Portville Memorial American Legion will lead a parade on Monday afternoon. The parade begins at 2 p.m., with lineup at Portville Central School.
- Salamanca — Salamanca will host a parade Monday morning. Units will assemble at Bolivar Triangle Park on Broad Street at 9:20 a.m. The parade will proceed to Veterans Memorial Park for ceremonies.
- Olean — The Olean American Legion Post 530 will conduct ceremonies at noon on Monday in Lincoln Park, rain or shine. Guest speakers include state Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello.
- Cuba — A parade will be hosted at 10 a.m. on Monday, beginning at the corner of Elm and Main streets. The parade will travel down Main Street to Maple Street, along Medbury Avenue, and end on Genesee Parkway where a memorial service will be held immediately following the parade.
- Fillmore — Events will be held alongside the Fillmore Fun Fest, which runs Saturday through Monday. A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Fillmore Central School, proceeding to the village park for a memorial service. Brooks Hose Rescue Squad will host a chicken barbecue at the fire hall beginning at noon. For more information on the weekend's events, visit www.facebook.com/fillmorefunfestcommittee
- Wellsville — Services will be led by Morrison Hayes Post 702 of the American Legion at Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m, followed by services at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn and Sacred Heart cemeteries. Any club, organization or fun group are invited to participate and call Post 702 at (585) 593-5345.