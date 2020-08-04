BRADFORD, Pa. — Top Line Process Equipment of Lewis Run in McKean County has been sold to Arcade, N.Y.-based Steel & O’Brien.
Top Line has been an operating division of Allegheny Bradford Corp., which announced the deal on Monday.
Dan McCune, president and CEO of Allegheny Bradford, said, “This is a win-win opportunity for both businesses, allowing Steel & O’Brien to expand its presence in the flow control technologies industry while Allegheny Bradford focuses all its energy and resources on the opportunities developing in the bio-pharmaceutical industry.”
McCune added, “Allegheny Bradford is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the developing U.S. policy of on-shoring America’s medical supply chain.”
The process of relocating Top Line will get underway in the coming weeks. McCune said 13 employees will remain with Allegheny Bradford, and the rest were offered jobs with Steel & O’Brien.
“Our operations are only 60 miles away,” Todd Starr, chief growth officer for Flow Control Holdings, parent company of Steel & O’Brien, said. “Our view is a large number of employees will be able to make that commute or if their job allows, to telecommute.”
Over the next couple of months, the Top Line operations will be integrated into the Steel & O’Brien operations, which will create manufacturing floor space for Allegheny Bradford. The sale, Allegheny Bradford says, along with a changing business environment and the company’s ongoing process improvement programs, gives the corporation the ability to excel in coming years.
McCune explained Steel & O’Brien didn’t buy the Top Line building, but he added it certainly won’t be vacant.
“We have short-term plans for it for overflow business,” he said. “Where we see the company going, we will need all the space we can get.”
Allegheny Bradford makes sanitary, code-stamped pressure vessels and systems worldwide.
Steel & O’Brien is a domestic manufacturer of sanitary stainless-steel fittings for the food-processing, pharmaceutical and various other industries. Top Line is a leading supplier of sanitary stainless-steel process equipment.
“We’re really excited about the Top Flo brand,” Starr said. “It’s a great complement to the offerings we have here now.”
He said the company will make a significant investment in the future.
“We will become a one-stop shop,” he said. “Former Top Line customers are going to be exposed to our custom fabrication and machining abilities in our 200,000-square-foot facility.”
He agreed with McCune that the sale is a win for both sides.
“It allows Allegheny Bradford to focus in the pharmaceutical business and us to focus on our growth,” Starr said.
In the coming weeks, Steel & O’Brien will be finalizing its integration plans and establishing a timeline for moving Top Line to Arcade to centralize inventory in that location.