Pauline Bauer

Pauline Bauer of Kane was found guilty Tuesday of several charges relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

 File

A Kane, Pa., woman was found guilty Tuesday by a federal judge of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pauline Bauer, 55, was found guilty in a District of Columbia federal court of obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress; parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol Building.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social