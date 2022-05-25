BRADFORD, Pa. — Leaders from McKean County are speaking out to Pennsylvania lawmakers, voicing support for the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and its $75.1 million annual economic impact.
Their voices are joining more than 100 organizations and groups supporting Pitt and urging legislators to preserve the in-state tuition discount for Pennsylvania students and families.
A group of 16 local business and community leaders have sent letters to state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, and state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, explaining the “vital role that Pitt-Bradford plays in strengthening our economy, locally and throughout the state.”
At issue is a move in the legislature to eliminate state funding that supports a discount of about 46% for each Pennsylvania student at the University of Pittsburgh.
In a recent op-ed, Pitt-Bradford Interim President Rick Esch wrote, “On our campus today, nearly 73% of students come from Pennsylvania. Without the state-funded tuition discount, these students would have fewer reasons to stay here and more reasons to seek their education — and perhaps future homes — in nearby states.”
According to TribLive, some House Republicans have questioned support for Pitt’s funding over involvement in fetal tissue research. Others say they would support a statewide college voucher program that would redirect funds from Pitt, Penn State and Temple to support all in-state students instead.
Pitt has started an advocacy campaign, asking people to reach out to legislators to urge them to continue the in-state tuition discount of about $15,000 annually per student.
Locally, the letters detail the impact Pitt-Bradford has had on the region.
Pitt-Bradford pays $3.5 million in state and local tax revenue annually. It sustains and supports 788 jobs, and supports 6,325 vendor partnerships across the state for a total of more than $4.5 million, according to the letters.
The regional campus educates 139 university students as well as 170 high school students through the College in the High School program — all the students live in McKean or nearby counties. Pitt-Bradford also fuels the local workforce with an average of 242 graduates each year, 73% of whom stay, work and help to advance the state’s economy and increasing a network of nearly 6,000 alumni who live in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, the letters stated.
Pitt-Bradford also contributes nearly 4,000 volunteer hours annually, and the regional campus has been celebrated for many years for maintaining Military Friendly School and Military Friendly Spouse School distinctions, according to the letters.
Pitt also adds value to the community by “elevating the reputation and the vitality of our region by developing new engineering technology programs and building a new engineering and information technologies building to meet the workforce needs of regional employers,” the letters stated.
All of these reasons, and many more, show that Pitt is a “proven engine of opportunity for the region. We are proud of Pitt-Bradford’s role in our community and grateful to have such a powerful ally in advancing the important work of strengthening Pennsylvania’s families, economies and future.”
The business partners of Pitt-Bradford who signed the letter included Jon Giberson, president and chief operating officer of American Refining Group; Mark Paup, president and CEO of Zippo; Daniel McCune, president and CEO of Allegheny Bradford Corp.; Mary LaRowe, former interim president of Bradford Regional Medical Center; Katharine Pude, superintendent of Bradford Area School District; Denise Bean, executive director of The Guidance Center; Carolyn Newhouse, executive director of the Bradford Area Alliance; Ron Orris, executive director of the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation; Julie Marasco, regional president, Northwest Bank; Martin Digel, president and CEO of Hamlin Bank; Guy Signor, CEO of Journey Health; McKean County commissioners Carol Duffy, Cliff Lane and Tom Kreiner; Meredith Fesenmyer, president of Minard Run Oil; Jake Bryner, managing partner of Control Chief Corp.; Heidi Scrivo-Passmore, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce; and Jeffrey Rice of KOA Speer.