SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Bradford man in McKean County Jail for the alleged homicide of his girlfriend has been charged with choking another man in the jail.
Lewis Run-based state police were called to the jail on June 22 at 9:23 a.m. for a report of an assault that had happened on June 17 at 2:44 p.m. involving strangulation.
Anthony Fenton, 38, who is currently held without bail on felony homicide charges for the May 2021 death of Tammy Prosser, now faces three additional second-degree misdemeanor charges: Strangulation, applying pressure to the throat or neck; simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers interviewed the victim, John Henry Brooks, 46, of Kane, to determine what had occurred. Brooks reported that he had been playing chess when “another inmate walked over and smacked all the pieces off the board,” the complaint read. He told police that while he was picking up the pieces, “someone came up behind him and was choking him out. He was about to be completely unconscious if the jail staff didn’t step in to break it up,” according to the report.
It wasn’t until after the two were separated that Brooks saw who had allegedly choked him.
Police reviewed the surveillance video and determined Fenton to be the offender. Trooper Louis Crawford noted, “I reviewed the video footage. In the video, I saw the defendant Anthony Fenton walk up behind Brooks and put him in a headlock that was applying pressure around his throat and neck.”
Fenton will have a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. July 20 in McKean County Court.
Some changes have been made to his living situation at the jail after these charges, officials said.
“Fenton has been moved to a different cell,” said McKean County Sheriff and Warden Dan Woods on Tuesday. The sheriff said he did not believe that Fenton was a danger to other inmates, though he was not certain what had occurred prior to the assault that morning.
Brooks was not injured, according to Woods.
Brooks is being held on a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and misdemeanor charges of use and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possessing an instrument of crime with intent. His $10,000 bail was revoked in June when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing.
Fenton is held without bail on homicide charges. He is accused of an assault on Prosser that led to her May 2021 death. Originally, Fenton alleged that Prosser had fallen down the stairs; however, first responders said, in the criminal complaint, the injuries to Prosser’s body were not indicative of that. The bruises on Prosser’s body matched the sole of Fenton’s boot, the complaint stated.