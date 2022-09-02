Marsh ends her 51st year of Sally's Hootenanny

Sally Marsh ended a 51-year run of hosting hootenannies — first in Allegany State Park, and for the past two years at the Seneca Onohsagwede Cultural Center in Salamanca — Thursday night. Here she sings a duet with her son, Cole.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Sally Marsh ended 51 years of hootenannies Thursday night, singing with family and friends at the amphitheater at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center.

“I’ve gotten a lot of wonderful messages this week from people,” Marsh said in an interview Thursday before the hootenanny started at 6 p.m. “Tonight is the last time. It’s a lot of work and I’ve had a lot of help from friends.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social