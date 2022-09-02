Marsh ends her 51st year of Sally's Hootenanny

SALAMANCA — Sally Marsh ended 51 years of hootenannies Thursday night, singing with family and friends at the amphitheater at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center.
“I’ve gotten a lot of wonderful messages this week from people,” Marsh said in an interview Thursday before the hootenanny started at 6 p.m. “Tonight is the last time. It’s a lot of work and I’ve had a lot of help from friends.”
Marsh had hoped to end her 50-year run of the Thursday night hootenanny at the Quaker Amphitheater in Allegany State Park last year. When it looked like that might not happen, she accepted an invitation from the Seneca Nation to bring the hootenanny to the amphitheater behind the new cultural museum.
Last year she stuck to the twice-a-week hootenanny plan she’d proposed to state park officials — Tuesdays and Thursdays — to accommodate park campers as well as local residents. This year it was back to once a week.
Thursday was an emotional day for Marsh. Not only is it her last official “Hoot,” her son Cole, who was born a week after the last hootenanny of the season 32 years ago is attending and the two plan to sing a duet or two. “I’m blessed and grateful,” she said.
She wore a shirt that said “Sally’s Last Hootenanny Sept. 1, 2022” on the front and “Thanks for 51 years of love and fun” on the back. “It’s been a good ride,” she told the audience of nearly 300. “Fifty-one is a good number.”
He first song after the hootenanny started was “I Did It My Way.”
“I’m proud of the last five years of helping kids,” Marsh said of the hootenannies. “We’re in the Guinness Book of World Records,” for most people singing “Old MacDonald” at one time. “I don’t do this by myself. A lot of friends help out. We do some real good things.”
Those good things included Christmas gifts for dozens of children across the area, as well as donations to needy families in times of need such as fires or accidents.
And she made a lot of families with children happy as a clam to sit on the grassy hillside in front of the Quaker Amphitheater or come down for one of the many dance songs like “Locomotion” or “Hokey Pokey.”
Marsh started singing around campfires in the state park in the early 1970s with her original singing partner Page Martin until a permanent site, the amphitheater, was selected. She was also a lifeguard in the park. Now she’s a retired gym teacher living in Randolph.
She’s never far from singing her heart out. Over the summer she started singing karaoke at the Nickel Inn on Wednesday nights, which drew campers from Onoville. Ironically, she said she started singing there in 1972 when it was called the Lucky Dollar.
“I take it on the road whenever people need me,” Marsh said of her karaoke, which has a big screen at the Seneca amphitheater so folks can follow along. She’s asked to sing at weddings, birthdays and funerals among other occasions, but pretty much goes wherever she is wanted.
In the state park, she started out with songbooks she’d collect at the end of the night. Her last park shows in 2019 featured the karaoke and projector with a screen. She also helped bring back movie nights at the amphitheater several years ago by using donations to buy a new projector.
Area singers who joined Marsh this summer at the Seneca Cultural Museum Amphitheater opened Thursday night’s show at 6 o’clock. At 7 p.m., Marsh receive a plaque from state Sen. George Borrello, just before the hootenanny.
Also, Joe Stahlman, director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, and Kristina Toma, a member of the museum board, presented Marsh with flowers.
“I might be at a loss for words most of the night,” Marsh said. “There will be past students, friends, people I worked with, park families and others there. I made hats for the kids tonight. I want them to be wearing one of Sally’s Hoot hats.”
She was also looking forward to presenting special coins to veterans in the audience, thanking them for their service, something she’s done at each hoot this summer. “The coins have meant so much to the veterans,” she said. The presentation is sandwiched between patriotic songs.
“I’m proud for all the Christmases we made for kids,” Marsh said. “And my friends. I wouldn’t be anything without all those people. And I’m blessed that Cole and I can sing together at this last Hoot. I knew he’d come tonight.”
At the end of the month, Marsh and her son are flying to Oregon, completing her bucket list of visiting all 50 states.
She said if she knew how close Oregon was to where they were in Washington state on their way to Alaska, they’d have visited Oregon at the time.
There is another thing on her bucket list: a weeklong train ride in Norway to see the northern lights.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done with the Hootenanny in the state park for all these years,” Marsh said.
Marsh’s helpers sold merchandise and Marsh pitched in to auction off other items that were donated “for the kids.”
“The campers and friends and the vets kept me going to the hoot,” Marsh added. “When the Senecas asked me back this year, I was most grateful.”