SMETHPORT, Pa. — McKean County and state officials gathered at Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails, Inc. to see for themselves where recent grant money will be spent, and to hear details about future plans. 

Majestic Trails, off Route 46 between Rew and Farmers Valley, received just over $203,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, part of the $1 million in overall grant funding for all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.

