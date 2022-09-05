WELLSVILLE — There were many smiles and much laughter as family, friends, colleagues and former students remembered John ‘Jack’ Darr at a celebration of life remembrance Saturday night, following a church service.
The event was also highlighted by the reading of a proclamation by Village Trustee Jeff Monroe standing in for Mayor Randy Shayler who had a previous commitment. The proclamation designated Sept. 3 as John “Jack” Darr Day in Wellsville forevermore.
The proclamation read, “With honor of and with respect for his many years of service provided to and his involvement in the Wellsville, NY community and for the thousands of students whose lives he influenced and who have become the fabric of the community it is a privilege to recognize Jack Darr’s contributions and long, lasting impact on our village and beyond.
“Whereas Jack Darr and his wife Janet, along time nurse at Jones Memorial Hospital, moved to Wellsville as young adults and he accepted the position of music teacher in the school district from which he retired after 32 years and,
“Whereas Jack Darr expanded his musical influence with his roles as Choir Director, Genesee Valley Chorus Director and First Congregational Church Choir Director and was known by many for leading the High School Choir Christmas caroling in the streets of Wellsville and,
“Whereas Jack Darr participated in the community as a member of the Lions Club, Loyal Order of the Masons, various bowling teams and as a lifetime member of the Wellsville Country Club and,
“Whereas Jack and Janet Darr were the proud parents of Jay, Jeff, Joel, and Julie,
“Now therefore be it resolved by Randy Shayler, Mayor of the Village of Wellsville under my name and seal am proud and honored to proclaim Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 John Darr Jr. Day in the village of Wellsville, NY.”
Speaking for the family Julie Darr Jenkins said that they are pleased for the thoughts and memories offered by those at the reception and said, “He was just our Dad and we never realized the impact he had on so many of his students.”
John “Jack” Darr Jr. passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. He taught music in the Wellsville School District for 32 years. He began his teaching career in the Otto-Eldred, Pa. School District and moved on to the Olean School District before moving to Wellsville.
He was also an adjunct professor at Jamestown Community College for several years. He enjoyed music his entire life and directed church choirs, the Genesee Valley Chorus and was involved in several musical theater productions in Wellsville.