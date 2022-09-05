Jack Darr honored

The sons and daughter of John “Jack” Darr accept the John Darr Jr. Day proclamation for their father. From left are, Jay, Jeff, Julie and Joel.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — There were many smiles and much laughter as family, friends, colleagues and former students remembered John ‘Jack’ Darr at a celebration of life remembrance Saturday night, following a church service.

Jack Darr

Jack Darr

The event was also highlighted by the reading of a proclamation by Village Trustee Jeff Monroe standing in for Mayor Randy Shayler who had a previous commitment. The proclamation designated Sept. 3 as John “Jack” Darr Day in Wellsville forevermore.

