ST. BONAVENTURE — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University has received a grant through the Museum Association of New York designed to help museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic share their collections with audiences who cannot physically visit them.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services CARES Act grant, administered by MANY, will enable the Quick Center to participate in the Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility project. The Quick Center is one of 96 New York state museums identified by MANY to participate in the program.
During the two-year grant program, museums will identify a program to deliver virtually to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities. Each will receive new hardware, software and one-on-one training to help their staff develop programs to engage their communities and reach new audiences.
In addition, each museum will partner with a local library to deliver a collaborative digital project.
“I am immensely excited about the opportunities this grant will provide,” said Sean Conklin, assistant curator and museum educator of the Quick Center. “Losing the ability to offer gallery tours or really any type of community outreach because of COVID-19 restrictions has greatly diminished our arts education abilities.
Conklin said the grant and subsequent training will allow the center to highlight the work of "historically marginalized artists and communities, which has increasingly become the focus of our mission."
He called the grant a "transition point for the museum and our staff," increasing outreach potential for gallery talks, virtual exhibitions, tours and overall engagement.
Erika Sanger, MANY executive director, said the association is excited be able to assist museums across New York.
“We are living in an age of transition, experiencing a radical shift in our ways of learning and communicating," she said. "The group selected captures the diversity of our shared history in New York and our nation."