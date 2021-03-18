ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University is offering two new graduate programs — a Master of Science in occupational therapy and a master's degree in digital journalism.
Twenty students will begin studies in the new Master of Science in occupational therapy program in August, preparing them for entry-level positions in the high-demand field.
Occupational therapists are health care professionals who use occupational therapy and science to help clients develop, recover, improve, and maintain the skills needed for daily living and working.
“I am thrilled that we are bringing a Master of Occupational Therapy program to the School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure University,” said Dr. Joseph Michael Pellerito Jr., founding director and associate professor of the Department of Occupational Therapy at SBU. “Our world-class program will prepare our students to help people of all ages overcome disabilities, advance their health and wellness, and promote their quality of life."
The MSOT program is designed for students who have earned a B.S. or B.A. degree in a field other than occupational therapy. Students attend consecutive trimesters over 23 months, including a summer session that is completely online.
The program consists of 72 credit-hours divided into two phases. In the 17-month classroom phase, instruction is focused in St. Bonaventure’s historic Francis Hall, site of a $17.5 million renovation project that created a modern new home for the School of Health Professions.
In addition to academic coursework, students complete fieldwork experiences in which they observe and participate in selected OT processes in hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, schools and similar treatment facilities.
The second phase, Level II fieldwork, is a 24-week, full-time, in-depth experience in which students serve as OT student practitioners in an actual clinical setting, under the supervision of a licensed occupational therapist. It is an opportunity for students to develop skill and task mastery, hone their professional behavior and interpersonal communication skills, and demonstrate their ability as entry-level practitioners.
Courses are taught by iPad initiative/Apple certified faculty, and the program has clinical affiliations with community partners in the region and across the country, said Pellerito.
Applications for the first MSOT class, which will begin studies in the fall, will be accepted through June 11.
For detailed information about the program, curriculum and courses, and the application process, visit the occupational therapy website at www.sbu.edu/ot.
The Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University will offer a new master’s degree in digital journalism this fall to prepare students with a digital skillset to reimagine how stories can be told.
The online digital journalism master’s degree rests on the Jandoli School’s pillars of writing, reporting and editing excellence, while taking students to a modern news landscape where they can master the art of digital media and connect with audiences on a wide range of platforms by incorporating photography, video, design and audio.
The 30-credit master’s program consists of nine three-credit courses and three one-credit digital projects. Applications are now being accepted.
“The master’s program in digital journalism combines the best ideals of journalism with the newest ways to tell stories, creating a powerful combination for our students,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School. “The digital skills taught in this program prepare graduates to be leaders in the future of journalism.”
This program emphasizes quality content creation for all media — from long-form reporting, to social media storytelling, to podcasts and mobile experiences. The program will build on the Jandoli School’s more than 70 years of educating top journalists and communicators.
“Despite the accelerating pace of change in our industry, there remains a crucial need for reporters, editors and communications professionals with a firm grasp on clear writing and strong reporting, and an intense curiosity of the world around them,” said Eric Fisher, a 1994 graduate of St. Bonaventure and U.S. editor at SportBusiness. “These are fundamental skills that will always be in demand."