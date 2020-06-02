Potter County Artisan Center to reopen
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter Country Artisan Center will be re-opening Wednesday, according to Alex Fish, director.
The center, which is located at 227 N. Main St., will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., following Potter County’s move into the “Green Phase” of COVID-19 mitigation.
For the time being, all visitors are requested to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and practice other recommended protocols from the CDC. Hand sanitizers were be available.
The Artisan Center is a co-op featuring juried work of local artists and craft persons including paintings; pottery; jewelry; photographs; fiber arts; herbal goods; soaps; gourds; and other handmade items as well as locally made maple syrup; honey; cheese; and preserves.
The Center can be reached by calling (814) 274-8165. Please leave a message if no answer, or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com.
More information about the center is available on the center’s Facebook page or at pottercountyartisancenter.com.