ALBANY — New York Farm Bureau members continued to make generous food donations during a challenging year for so many families in need.
The American Farm Bureau Federation has recognized New York Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers program for its efforts to donate more than 8 million pounds of food to regional food banks across the state in 2020. That was the second highest donation total in the country, behind Florida.
The YFR program was awarded a $250 check for its efforts that will be donated to Feeding New York State.
The 8 million pounds of food collected, about a million more pounds than in 2019, was through the Harvest for All donation program, a nationwide annual farm donation partnership linking Farm Bureau and Feeding America in each state.
In New York, NYFB’s YFR Committee and Feeding New York State administer the statewide donation partnership. The food is then distributed among the 10 Feeding America food banks throughout the state.
In addition, county Farm Bureau members collected $3,500 from other members in 2020 that was donated for the purchase of milk along with a separate drive to purchase hams during the holiday season. Members also volunteered more than 700 hours of their time to gather donated dairy and produce and assist with the large food distribution sites.