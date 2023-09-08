MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs in September.
Dress for the weather as all programs will be held outdoors.
Introduction to archery is set for noon Sunday. Participants can practice archery skills in a safe environment. The program will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows provided. The program is free and open to the public. Meet on the eastern side of the building.
The Kinzua Bridge Fall Festival will be held Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. There will be vendors, food and music, an apple press and candle making. On Saturday, there will be tin-punching and bannock demonstrations.
Birding from the Bridge will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 24. Participants can bring their own binoculars, or borrow a pair on a first-come basis. Meet in front of the visitor center.
Ask the Naturalist is set 11 a.m. Sept. 24 and 30, when the park naturalist will rove the park to answer questions.
For more information, contact the park office at (814) 778-5467.