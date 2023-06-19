BELMONT — The graduation ceremony for students at the BOCES Career and Technical Education Center at Belmont was held Friday night.
The following graduates have met the requirements set forth by the BOCES Board of Education and the NYS Department of Education:
Animal Science
Ava Billings, Wellsville; Taylor Brokaw, Friendship; Hailey Childs, Wellsville; Austin Chiosi, Wellsville; Kadence Donohue, Friendship; Autumn Dunham, Andover; Ethan Everett, Wellsville; Akasha James, Wellsville; Laney Murphy, Cuba-Rushford; Braydan Numeracki, Cuba-Rushford; Harley Proctor, Belfast and Dawson Reed, Andover.
Automotive Technology
Hunter Anders, Scio; Megan Babbitt, Wellsville; Madisyn Bell, Bolivar-Richburg; Zavier Fields, Scio; Katey Fowler, Bolivar-Richburg; Logan Green, Friendship; Elijah Guiliani, Bolivar-Richburg; Thomas Horning, Wellsville; Cooper Hosley, Friendship; Connor Hull, Belfast; Anthony Stamey, Wellsville; Connor Stork, Belfast and Mason Tyler, Wellsville.
Carpentry and Construction Trades
Emma Beardsley, Fillmore; Zachary Bourne, Genesee Valley; Austin Gowdy, Scio; Chelsey Horton, Wellsville; Dakota Illerbrun, Fillmore; Zane Killingbeck, Scio; Chase Kinnicutt, Scio; Michael Lebrecht, Bolivar-Richburg; Bryce Lewandowski, Genesee Valley; Mikael Robert Mendiola, Cuba-Rushford; Layton Miller, Andover; Andrew Mulryan, Hinsdale; Joshua Taylor, Cuba-Rushford and Timothy Washburn, Fillmore.
Collision Repair Technology
Johnathan Fountain, Wellsville; Aidan Meehan, Andover; Kaitlin Mickle, Wellsville; Teyton Olejniczak, Whitesville; Travis Outman, Whitesville; Jarod Taft, Bolivar-Richburg and Shaun Willis, Cuba-Rushford.
Cosmetology
Emma Beardsley, Fillmore; Kaitlyn Foster, Adult; Zoey Heisel, Wellsville; Lillian Prince, Fillmore; Ceira Schmidt, Fillmore; Isabella Sparatta, Wellsville.
Criminal Justice
Jayden James Acker, Wellsville; William Adams, Cuba-Rushford; Jayson Armstrong, Cuba-Rushford; Brian Ashton Jr., Fillmore; Ashley Burrows, Genesee Valley; Daemon Cobb, Belfast; Luke Colombo, Fillmore; Zoe Dieter, Friendship; Ryder Easton, Bolivar-Richburg; Kyla Gayton, Bolivar-Richburg; Jacob Hoyer, Wellsville; Ethan Jones, Bolivar-Richburg; Haven Kellogg, Cuba-Rushford; Jacob Lindo, Belfast; Gavin Murphy, Wellsville; Mary Pascale, Bolivar-Richburg; Joshua Riggs, Wellsville; Aidan Riley, Wellsville; Brayden Riley, Wellsville; Evin Robert Rought, Wellsville; Madalynn Thompson, Friendship, and Broderick Young, Wellsville’
Culinary Arts
Benjamin Beardsley, Fillmore; Camron Blouvet, Friendship; Carlos Burdick, Wellsville; Landon Burdick, Genesee Valley; Sarah Cook, Wellsville; Jennifer Homuth, Cuba-Rushford; Brianna Morton, Belfast; Emma Nelson, Whitesville; Zane Pangburn, Bolivar-Richburg; Marshall Preen, Cuba-Rushford; Cierrah Rogers, Wellsville; Gabrielle Terhune, Andover and Abbygail Thornton, Friendship.
Early Childhood
Aleeya Billings, Wellsville; Pearl Brizzee, Wellsville; Guinevere Coats, Bolivar-Richburg; Abigail Elias, Wellsville; Emily Elliott, Belfast; Angelina Fuller, Belfast; Harland Geffers, Genesee Valley; Kaylee Kozlowski, Genesee Valley; Aleacia Makeley, Andover and Anna Mercier, Wellsville.
Heavy Equipment Operations
Elden Aquila, Genesee Valley; Alexander Baker, Andover; Jacob Bliss, Genesee Valley; Coltin Brown, Genesee Valley; Owen Emery, Andover; Andrew Fanton, Wellsville; Karmen Frazier, Fillmore; Daniel Fuller, Scio; Payton Grantier, Genesee Valley; Jeffery Heim, Cuba-Rushford; Luke Hint, Friendship; Dawson Little, Bolivar-Richburg; Garrett Miller, Belfast; Kohler Niedermaier, Andover; Garrett Taylor, Belfast and Frank White III, Scio.
Media Communications Tech
Tyler Austin, Fillmore; Hayden Burnell, Genesee Valley; Quentin Case, Wellsville; Gavan Dickerson, Wellsville; Castity Gowdy, Bolivar-Richburg; Isabella Gravitte, Scio; Nathaniel Howe, Wellsville; Colin Keech, Bolivar-Richburg; Gavin Kenyon, Belfast; Brady Ketchner, Wellsville; Brockton Kostun, Wellsville; Zane Lehman, Bolivar-Richburg; Brandon Studley, Cuba-Rushford; Benjamin Waltenburgh, Bolivar-Richburg; Mayleigh Whiting, Cuba-Rushford; Gage Witter, Cuba-Rushford; Michael Smith, Bolivar-Richburg.
Medical Assisting
Brynne Adams, Bolivar-Richburg; Gracieanne Gaylord, Andover; Brianna Green, Cuba-Rushford; Austin Greenman, Wellsville; JasLynn Shipman, Genesee Valley; Faith Szymkowiak, Genesee Valley; Cali May Thomas, Wellsville; Ashley Whitney, Wellsville; Kristina Wilcox, Fillmore; Annika Wiltsey, Fillmore and Haley Windus, Scio.
Natural Resources
David Baldwin, Bolivar-Richburg; Dominic Bello, Cuba Rushford; Preston Bilotta, Cuba-Rushford; Braiden Black, Wellsville; Jadon Bromley, Bolivar-Richburg; Madison Carney, Bolivar-Richburg; Landon Cook, Andover; Colton Cowburn, Genesee Valley; Tyler Farrow, Wellsville; Jack Frank, Cuba-Rushford; David Green, Wellsville; Samuel Grover, Cuba-Rushford; Cole Hadfield, Wellsville; Kendall Hoffer, Andover; Cayden Joy, Cuba-Rushford; Benjamin Preston, Belfast; Wyatt Shoff, Cuba-Rushford; Jessie Sweet, Genesee Valley; Jaeger Turybury, Bolivar-Richburg; Ian Unfus, Bolivar-Richburg and Damon Wood, Fillmore.
New Vision Health Professions
Maddox Day, Bolivar-Richburg; Sophia Gugino, Genesee Valley; Lauren Haggstrom, Genesee Valley; Gabriella Hall, Whitesville; Maddox Keller, Cuba-Rushford; Taegen MacCrea, Andover; Haley Mascho, Bolivar-Richburg; Gracie Motil, Cuba-Rushford; Thai Norasethaporn, Genesee Valley; Caroline Walker, Andover and Mercedes Wolcott, Fillmore.
Pre-Engineering CADD
Gavin Cutler, Whitesville; Henry Decker, Fillmore; Aidan Prentice, Bolivar-Richburg; Aiden Wagner, Fillmore; Caine Wilson, Bolivar-Richburg and Brent Zubikowski, Fillmore.
Welding Metal Fabrication
Asher Billings, Wellsville; Justin Button, Whitesville; Dakota Clark, Wellsville; Devon Dodson, Scio; Christopher Estep, Whitesville; Jonathan Ford, Genesee Valley;Raina Haight, Wellsville; Aryana Hale, Friendship; Hunter Hill, Friendship; Maegan Lefort, Friendship; Killian McKnight, Genesee Valley; Ethan McRae, Andover; Destiny Outman, Andover; Carli Powell, Fillmore; Luke Snyder, Genesee Valley; Elizabeth Tronetti, Genesee Valley; Rhyan Whitham, Scio and Mary Jo Willmart, Fillmore.
Scholarships and awards were presented by BOCES Board members.
Career and Technical Education Scholarship — Preston Bilotta, Natural Resources; Guinevere Coats, Early Childhood; Killian McKnight, Welding and Emma Nelson, Culinary Arts.
Casella Waste Systems Scholarship — T.J. Horning, Auto Technology; Ethan McRae, Welding and Braiden Black, Natural Resources.
Ian G. Bole Memorial Scholarship — Aiden Wagner, Pre-Engineering CADD.
Kolby Geffers Memorial Award — Dakota Clark, Welding
Memorial Welding Scholarship — Christopher Estep.
Nicole Pangburn Scholarship — Dawson Little, Heavy Equipment Operations.
Ted Hopkins CTE Scholarship — Braiden Black, Natural Resources.