OLEAN — Southern Tier Healthcare System will mark the one-year anniversary of partnering with ConnectLife to help ensure that local patients in need at Olean General Hospital have blood available when they need it.
A blood drive is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Blood Donation Center at Southern Tier's offices at 150 N. Union St.
The organization opened a ConnectLife Blood Donation Center and began holding bi-weekly blood drives in the spring of 2020 at the height of COVID, when there was a severe shortage of blood products.
Donors can help dedicate the newly installed blood donor wall by placing a special donor leaf on the Tree of Life.