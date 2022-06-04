Local soapbox derby kids ready to race in Jamestown

OLEAN — For the third time in four years, a group of area students is putting their engineering and driving skills to the test today at the annual Jamestown Area Soapbox Derby.
Sponsored by Dream It Do It of Western New York (DIDI) and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, six racers from Olean, four from Portville, four from Allegany-Limestone and one from Cuba-Rushford have spent the past few months preparing their soapbox cars for this weekend.
Olean’s Soap Box supervisor Bob Sherburne said all the cars come in a kit purchased through the American Soap Box Derby and built from the ground up starting with the wood floorboard.
The derby has two divisions — the Stock division for students up to 5’3 and 125 pounds and the Super Stock for students up to 5’9 and 150 pounds, Sherburne explained.
Once a week for the past couple of months, fifth-grade Olean teacher Christine Gabler brought the students in the afters chool manufacturing program come to the DIDI Center at 301 N. Union St. to participate in STEM activities and get their soapbox cars ready.
“It’s been just perfect how they can walk down here from Olean Intermediate Middle School and come for the class here with Bob and learn all about putting the cars together,” said Evelyn Sabina, DIDI executive director.
Sabina said the DIDI program teaches students skills about the use of tools, measuring, balancing weights and how to read blueprints. She said they’ve been working with Gabler on making mini soapbox cars and learning about different 3D printing computer programs with a DIDI 2.0 high school student.
All the metal stands each of the six soapbox cars sits on at the workshop were made by high schoolers in the DIDI 2.0 program at JCC, Sabina said.
“Allegany-Limestone would also like some of them so we’re going to run the program again so we can make some more stands,” she added.
In Jamestown’s race, the kids can travel up to 35 mph down the hill. All the cars are built identical, Sherburne explained, and drivers will switch wheels after one race and go again with the best elapsed time moving on.
Sixth-grader Liam Austin is racing for the second time. He was able to participate in 2021 after a spot became open when another student left the program. Although he didn’t put the car together from the beginning, Austin said he was excited to race.
“Last year was super fun,” he said.
Finishing 3rd in the regular derby and 6th in the STEM race in 2021, Austin said he’s hoping to win this year but plans to keep racing in future years for as long as he can.
Going with the racers will be a pit crew of volunteers who help with changing the wheels, loading the cars onto trailers to take to the top of the hill and changing brake pads.
In the works for September, DIDI is planning to hold its own local soapbox race in Olean for the first time in 50 years with the area students in local STEM programs, Sherburne said, such as the 15 students competing in Jamestown.
Students from Franklinville, Salamanca and Oswayo Valley are already working on their cars to join in that race as well, Sabina said.
“It will be held on the place where it was originally down South Union Street toward Ried’s Food Barn,” she said. “Come September we’ll have about 18 cars racing, and if other schools want to participate, that would be great.”
Sabina said the program has received a lot of support from local manufacturers, including Pierce Steel which made and donated all the weights that go in the cars and CutCo in various aspects.
Local participants in today’s race are:
Allegany-Limestone – Ian Higgs, Brayden Perry, Sushanth Kondur and Josiah Backer. Supervisor is Chris Kenyon.
Cuba-Rushford – Henry Meyers. Supervisor is Mike Myers.
Olean – Liam Austin, Dominic DiCerbo, Lokesh Anumalasetty, Jadyn Ours, Guruvar Prasad and Jahan Chahal. Supervisor is Bob Sherburne.
Portville – August Smith-Metler, Alex Edick, Ava Andrews and Olivia Artlip. Supervisor is Dave Suain.
The pit crews consist of Teddy McClellan, Olean; Noah Martin, Bolivar Richburg; Isaiah Sayers, Olean; Lucas Volz, Olean; and many parents.