Local ‘Foodways’ documentary premiering April 22 at JCC

OLEAN — Seats are filling fast for the premiere screening of “Foodways: Stories of Farms, Food, & Resilience,” taking place Saturday, April 22 in the Cutco Theater on the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus.
The premiere is by invitation only, but a public screening is planned for May 2 in Jamestown.
“Foodways” explores the region’s food system through in-depth interviews, personal profiles, behind-the-scenes footage and informational content.
The project was developed and initiated by the New York Sustainable Agriculture Working Group (NYSAWG) and the Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board in partnership with Panvenni Films.
The film will be presented in two forms — an episodic seven-part exhibition as well as a feature-length production that will seamlessly tie the entire series together.
The documentary features the farmers, food processors, innovators, distributors, sellers, buyers, consumers, recyclers and caretakers of the land across Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and beyond.
Viewers will learn what defines the region’s food system and how local farms, people and food businesses face challenges and opportunities through resilience, innovation, consumer choices and community compassion.
Among the local farms and grows included in the film are Alterity Regenerative Ranching, Canticle Farm, Inc., Eden Valley Creamery, FeedMore WNY, Mascho Homestead Farms, Olean Area Farmers Market, Olean Food Pantry, Sojourner Farm and Sunny Cove Farm.
Panvenni Films, a local film company owned and operated by Murphy E. and Sharon Alexis Tom, of Allegany, was awarded the contract for production in 2022.
Southern Tier West issued an RFP seeking bids for the production of the then-untitled series that would investigate how the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the food system’s vulnerabilities. Another cardinal focus of this project was to learn how key stakeholders are rebounding to build resiliency in the region’s food system.
After nearly a year from concept and scripting to filming and editing, the premiere – held fittingly on Earth Day – will be the first time the participating farms, people and organizations will view any portion of the project.
The full-length feature will eventually be on the NYSAWG YouTube page for personal viewing.
Richard Zink, executive director of Southern Tier West, and Kimberly LaMendola, food system projects manager with NYSAWG, spearheaded the effort hoping the documentary will motivate viewers to make changes in their daily lives that will create positive ripples within the ecosystem.
According to LaMendola, Panvenni Films not only met the criteria laid out in the RFP but brought the additional element of astute storytelling to the table that will guarantee the intended impact of the series.
NYSAWG is a nonprofit affiliate organization of Southern Tier West. The project was funded by the United States Economic Development Administration as a unique way to assess the impacts of the pandemic on the food system of the local region.
For more information, visit freshlocalwny.org.