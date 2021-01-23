LITTLE VALLEY — During the Christmas holiday, the Valley View Baptist Church and its food fantry had to close their doors when some of the volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.
Longtime manager Mary Bailey said the food pantry was able to provide extra supplies to its recipients, however, before the closure thanks to generous donations from organizations in the area.
Bailey said she and the other volunteers are grateful for the donations as this will allow them to give out supplies to needy rural families when the facility reopens the first week in February.
“We were thankful for every cent that we got” in donations prior to the holidays, Bailey said.
In particular, a donation from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, was very generous and helpful.
“They’re always so good to us and we really appreciate them,” Bailey said, noting a donation from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation also allowed them to purchase a freezer for the facility.
After the pantry closed in mid-December, recipients were asked to visit pantries in Salamanca and Cattaraugus.
“But we had an extra amount of food (donated) in December and we gave as much as we could to everybody when they came in,” Bailey recalled.
She said the pantry welcomes monetary donations, but can’t accept food, from any individual or organization in the community. The funds will help with the purchase of food from the Food Bank of Western New York in Buffalo.
“Money or any grants we can get will help, that would be great,” Bailey added.
At the Community Foundation, Kirk Windus, communications director, said the Little Valley Food Pantry received two grants to pay for the freezer, one from the agency’s Community Fund and the other from the Blue Fund micro grant program. He said the Foundation served as the fiscal agent for the program.
Karen Buchheit, executive director of the Foundation, said the Olean-based agency is focused on using all the grant resources available to help the many nonprofits in Cattaraugus County that are working to help meet basic needs during the pandemic.
“We were thrilled to be able to help facilitate two grants together to fund the freezer for this food pantry that serves residents who might not otherwise have a place to get food supplies,” Buchheit said. “We also applaud all of the volunteers who dedicate their time to serving causes like the Little Valley Food Pantry.”
Donations for the food pantry can be mailed to: Mary Bailey, 9579 Leon Road, Cattaraugus, NY 14719.