OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus has announced its 2023 class of 25 participants, who began their training with a retreat on January 17-18 at Jamestown Community College.
Members of the 14th class are Rachel Boldt, Community Bank NA; Sara Borer, Community Bank NA; Joshua Brooks, Portville Central School; Danny Bush, St. Bonaventure University; Brad Camp, City of Olean; Nicol Dowdell, Cattaraugus County Department Social Services; Oscar Gaines, Cutco Corporation; Ronald Higley, Olean General Hospital; Bryce Jordan, Holiday Valley Resort; Gregg Karl, Jamestown Community College; Danielle Kwaitkowski, M&T Bank; Nicholas Martel, Siemens-Energy; Mike Meyers, Cutco Corporation; Anne Miles, Catholic Charities; Jacyln Moore, St. Elizabeth Motherhouse; Rachael Nine, Cattaraugus County Department Social Services; Donna Obrien, Cattaraugus County Bank; Curtis Pierce, Olean YMCA; Nathan Root, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office; Matthew Ruggles, Olean Area Federal Credit Union; Angela Shipman, St. Bonaventure University; Kate Steigerwald, Directions In Independent Living; Billi Jo Stuck, Cutco Corporation; Shelby Taylor, Holiday Valley; and Sonja Wineberg, Cutco Corporation.
Leadership Cattaraugus is a joint initiative of the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College, Intandem, St. Bonaventure University and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of “growing leaders for a better community.” Selection criteria for the class included demonstrated leadership potential, commitment to voluntary and/or civic service, and a clear desire to contribute to the region’s well-being.
The calendar for the participants includes monthly workshops on Leadership Day; Government Services
Health and Medical Services; Land and Natural Resources/Land Usage; Economic Development, Tourism, Arts and Culture; Manufacturing; The Justice System; Human Services and Education. Workshops take place on the third Tuesday of each month from January to October. Graduation will take place in October.
“The value I found in participating in the Leadership Catt Program was that it was beneficial by exposing me to “the nuts and bolts” of Cattaraugus County. The program days are phenomenal and informative. You have an opportunity to meet people and see the “behind the scenes” that would have not otherwise been available. I will continue to incorporate many of the ideas into my day to day operations both business related & personal,” commented Janice Tinnerman, alumni class of 2012 of Leadership Cattaraugus.
Applications for the 2024 program, which will begin in January 2024 will open in Fall 2023. Tuition for the 10-month program is $1,300; tuition assistance is available to qualified participants. For more details and an application form, visit the Leadership Cattaraugus website at www.leadershipcattaraugus.org.