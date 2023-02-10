Leadership Cattaraugus

The 2023 cohort of the Leadership Cattaraugus program.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus has announced its 2023 class of 25 participants, who began their training with a retreat on January 17-18 at Jamestown Community College.

Members of the 14th class are Rachel Boldt, Community Bank NA; Sara Borer, Community Bank NA; Joshua Brooks, Portville Central School; Danny Bush, St. Bonaventure University; Brad Camp, City of Olean; Nicol Dowdell, Cattaraugus County Department Social Services; Oscar Gaines, Cutco Corporation; Ronald Higley, Olean General Hospital; Bryce Jordan, Holiday Valley Resort; Gregg Karl, Jamestown Community College; Danielle Kwaitkowski, M&T Bank; Nicholas Martel, Siemens-Energy; Mike Meyers, Cutco Corporation; Anne Miles, Catholic Charities; Jacyln Moore, St. Elizabeth Motherhouse; Rachael Nine, Cattaraugus County Department Social Services; Donna Obrien, Cattaraugus County Bank; Curtis Pierce, Olean YMCA; Nathan Root, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office; Matthew Ruggles, Olean Area Federal Credit Union; Angela Shipman, St. Bonaventure University; Kate Steigerwald, Directions In Independent Living; Billi Jo Stuck, Cutco Corporation; Shelby Taylor, Holiday Valley; and Sonja Wineberg, Cutco Corporation.

 

