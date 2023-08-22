OLEAN — Now entering its third year, the Laine Business Accelerator program continues to identify and nurture businesses with programming to support their development and sustainability.
The LBA is hosted by the Olean Business Development Corporation in collaboration with the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center and SUNY Jamestown Community College. The LBA selection committee announced the 2023 cohort today:
• Magro Speech Therapy PLLC
• Syntori Collective
• Marquee Brewing
• SheBe Marketing
• Sarah Blovsky Photography
• Kelly Design and Development
• Sorvillo Services
• Swan Street Florist
• Canticle Farm
• ZET’s Entertainment
• Miss Heidi’s Music Studio
In its first two years, LBA has helped 14 businesses to grow and, with the 11 businesses identified in its 2023 cohort each receiving $5,000, will have invested $140,000 in the local business community.
“We are grateful for the enduring legacy of Erick Laine, in whose memory generous donations enabled the launch of this program, in addition to support from the Key Bank Foundation,” said Bob Forness, president and executive director of OBDC.
The late Erick Laine was an Olean entrepreneur who founded Alcas Cutlery and Cutco.
“This financial support combined with the numerous hours spent by the LBA committee empowered us to invest in our first two cohorts and now in our newly selected 2023 businesses,” Forness said.
One of the most encouraging aspects of the LBA, he added, is that the previous 14 recipients are not only still viable — they’re still growing.
“Certainly, the seed money helped, but also paramount were the learnings from the program days hosted by OBDC at The Hub and the weekly entrepreneur speaker series hosted by the Innovation Center at St. Bonaventure University,” Forness said.
The mentors and instructors in the series are experts in their fields, and have been through the entrepreneurial journey themselves, Forness said, “which really resonates with the LBA business owners.” He added the continued collaboration with SBU and JCC helps drive improvements to the program and speaker series.
Tom Cullen, director of the SBU Innovation Center and the LBA, said another benefit to the LBA participants is the camaraderie developed among the businesses.
“Several of the previous cohort businesses continue to work together, essentially serving as pseudo board members for each other,” he said. “This is critical to creating the entrepreneurial community and relationships with the ‘Give First’ mentality that is a core value of the LBA.”
Cullen said he is amazed by the continued interest shown by dozens of businesses in the Olean area, and that applied to this year’s effort to select a new accelerator cohort.
“Unfortunately, we can’t fund and enroll every business that applies into the LBA program,” he said. “But we are thrilled to add 11 more businesses to the growing list of LBA participants and alumni. This year’s LBA cohort represents a wide span of business types and activities, and we are looking forward to helping these businesses sharpen their business acumen and become part of the Olean region’s entrepreneurial community.”
LBA showcased its nine awardees for the 2022 program in December at Cutco Theater on the JCC campus. The businesses that received $5,000 each after the 13-week program included Scull Manufacturing, WNY Audiologists, Raise the Bar Woodworks, Beat City Music, Wolf Pack Storage, Dalorum, Neighborhood School of Dance, Ellicottville Greens and TimberHut.
The 2022 awardees were among more than 40 applicants for spots in the program.
Also in December, OBDC learned it would receive more than half a million dollars from the state to help incubate new businesses through a five-year period. The funding is through Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, which certified OBDC, formed in 2015, as certified business incubator.