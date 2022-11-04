OLEAN — Olean hasn’t had a soul food restaurant like this since Ola Mae Gayton operated hers, Pastor Tyrone Hall said of Krickett’s Wings & Thangs Soul Food at 213 N. Union St.
Opened last week in the former Senor Tequila Mexican restaurant by Krickett VanGorder and Lamont Holden, Krickett’s is all about fresh food cooked to order. The food is homemade from scratch — with soul.
VanGorder said the couple operated a food truck in Kentucky and a restaurant in Elmira before moving recently to Portville, where they opened a restaurant at 1261 Olean-Portville Road a couple of months ago.
“People said you need to come to Olean,” she said. So they did.
“We’ve been cooking for over 20 years,” VanGorder said after lunch on Wednesday. “We opened here last Thursday. We’re doing pretty good. It’s different food. It’s homemade. We’ve got a five-star review so far, so we can’t be bad.”
VanGorder credits Facebook and word of mouth for the soul food restaurant’s early success. “This is a good opportunity,” she said of the move to the current location.
VanGorder and Holden hail from the South — West Virginia and Virginia, respectively — where they first learned to cook from their great-grandmothers.
Don’t look for fast food. Everything is cooked to order and many of the dinners and baskets are named after Black entertainers. The Will Smith is a cheesesteak of which, the owners say, “You are not going to get another cheese steak like this one.”
The Bernie Mac is a double beef burger with Bernie sauce on a toasted bun. Chicken meals include a three-piece Redd Foxx and a six-piece Jimmy Walker. The restaurant offers seven flavors of wings.
There are also hot sandwiches and soups as well as daily specials. The side dishes include collard greens and black-eyed peas as well as fried potatoes, French fries, onion rings, rice and grits.
Watch Facebook for the specials beginning Tuesdays. Krickett’s is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Sunday is for rest and Monday and Tuesday are for preparation for the upcoming week,” Van Gorder said.
Since the chicken is cooked to order, be prepared for a wait of up to 20 minutes. You’ll find the toasted buns are garnished with apple butter.
“Come on in,” VanGorder said. “We’re friendly people and you’ll get good service. If you want to sit down for a half hour or so and enjoy a home-cooked meal, this is the place to come.”