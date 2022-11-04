OLEAN — Olean hasn’t had a soul food restaurant like this since Ola Mae Gayton operated hers, Pastor Tyrone Hall said of Krickett’s Wings & Thangs Soul Food at 213 N. Union St.

Opened last week in the former Senor Tequila Mexican restaurant by Krickett VanGorder and Lamont Holden, Krickett’s is all about fresh food cooked to order. The food is homemade from scratch — with soul.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social