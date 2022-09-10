Caramel

Caramel is an approximately 1-year-old spayed female at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.

 SPCA in Cattaraugus County

If you or your family have been yearning for a darling kitten, this is the moment to choose from a glorious selection now at the SPCA.

They come in all colors, sizes, shapes, and will add joy and excitement to your household. Go take a look, play with them and pick one or two for home. If you can’t adopt, volunteer to “foster” until they are adopted. It helps them get used to being in a family and adds a moment of joy for you.

