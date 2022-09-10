If you or your family have been yearning for a darling kitten, this is the moment to choose from a glorious selection now at the SPCA.
They come in all colors, sizes, shapes, and will add joy and excitement to your household. Go take a look, play with them and pick one or two for home. If you can’t adopt, volunteer to “foster” until they are adopted. It helps them get used to being in a family and adds a moment of joy for you.
Of course, there are cat teens and adults if that’s your preference. The SPCA will cover expenses and orient foster parents to proper care. There are sometimes babies to be bottle fed, kittens to be socialized, some who need medicines or eye drops, and some just lively kittens needing a home until adoption.
Call the shelter to learn more, or volunteer.
MOTHER CAT AND KITTENS SAVED: It’s hard for people to imagine the number of emergencies and crises that the SPCA staff frequently encounter. Calls come in day and night about animals in need and animals in trouble or in danger. The team and the medical department leap into action, along with kind volunteers who rush to the scene and transport the animals to the medical department at the SPCA or to veterinarians as far away as Orchard Park, open 24 hours.
Taylor Graham, medical supervisor for the SPCA, recently got a call to save kittens who were malnourished, flea-infested and dangerously sick from a household. Nursing them back to health took much loving care, time and energy. And she reports that they had to rush a cat giving birth to emergency vet care when the mother developed complications that would have killed her if not for SPCA intervention in getting her emergency medical care.
Hats off to the SPCA team that truly represents the logo, the prevention of cruelty to animals. It’s a hard job, and without their compassionate care more animals would suffer. Your kind donations are essential to help pay for these continuing medical expenses.
THE BOY SCOUTS: Sughosh Kondur, 15, of Troop 621 under the guidance of Scoutmaster Jeff Hellier, has been the spokesperson for this team of hardworking scouts who proposed and then facilitated rooms especially set up for the puppies that come to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
With donations from Home Outlet, Western NY Glass, Close’s Lumber and Worth Smith Hardware, they were able to combine smaller kennels and unused spaces into warm and welcoming homes for the puppies or other newcomers who will feel more comfortable away from the busy main areas.
Thanks to scouts Logan Hellier, D.J. Ruszkowski, Sushanth, Aiden Barber, August Smith Metler, Alan Ruszkowski and adults Jeff, Pete Hellier, Ramesh Kondur, David Ruszkowski, Bill Connor, Saravanan Sivabal and Hari Balineni.
THE CARLSON GRANDCHILDREN, following in the footsteps of their grandparents Sue and Steve, keep coming through when the SPCA is in need. When May, Lily, Nicole and Johanna heard that the SPCA was low on dog food, they set up a lemonade stand raising $439 from neighbors.
Strategically timed, church-goers down the street and some of their teachers stopped by as church let out. Then they called the shelter to see what food to buy, and arrived with a huge amount they purchased at BJ’s. The grandparents have donated every month for many years, and also step up when needed in between.
ROUTE 16 ANNUAL SALE & SENATOR BORELLO: The giant Route 16 sale will take place along 40-plus miles Sept. 17-18. State Sen. George Borello will visit the shelter from noon to 2 p.m. to highlight a special “adopt a kitten” day.
DOG LOST AND FOUND: A visitor to Allegany State Park lost his beautiful German shepherd while they were there. He was heartbroken, and wouldn’t give up the search.
Weeks went by, and there were sightings of “Shep” but, spooked by being in the wild, he would not get near anyone, and even his owner seemed a stranger to him.
Finally, after a month had gone by, someone suggested that the man spray a familiar family perfume in the area where he had last been sighted. It seemed worth a chance, and soon the dog caught the scent and warily approached. As he stood on the spot with the spray, his owner called his name, and bystanders could see the moment when the dog realized he was safe, recognized his owner and bounded to him with joy.
There was a similar story 10 years ago. In that case, someone had come from New Jersey to visit friends at their campsite in the hills near Bolivar. The dog ran off, frightened by something, and disappeared.
Weeks later he was spotted on Sullivan Street in Olean and was followed up the hill to Second Street. The SPCA was called and when they arrived the dog ran off, the SPCA specialist following on foot, all the way to the river.
He crossed the river to War Veterans Park, the specialist following, and disappeared up Garden Avenue. The next day, the woman on Second Street who had left food out opened her door and the dog ran inside!
STROLEAN: The August edition of this street festival was bustling. Sheryl Anderson led the team at the SPCA booth, which featured her famous “Kitty Kickers” which cats go wild for, and Mimi Smith’s comfy and cheerful cat and dog beds, along with a variety of Buffalo Bill’s gear and more.
Lots of booths, activities for kids and adults along the way. The SPCA has a mini-store that sells some of the best of these offerings. They’ve adopted a policy so that people interested in adopting can come and sit comfortably in the visitor’s room and review a binder with photos and descriptions of each dog. Visitors can request the chosen dogs they’d like to meet be brought out to them to visit, or go for a walk.
Much better all around than having people march through the kennels disturbing the daily routines of the dogs. People are invited to visit the cat rooms to play with the cats. The next StrOlean is Oct. 8.
WAGS & WHISKERS 2022: Judy Perry, a dynamo who loves animals, judyp@jandjanimalprodsouth.com, organized this second annual event to honor the animals of the SPCA.
She worked tirelessly to bring a variety of vendors and craftspeople to the Westons Mills Fire Hall for a day on Aug. 28, gathered donors who made beautiful baskets, had hot dogs and sweets, and many lovely people.
CONTRACTOR NEEDED: The concrete walls on the outside of the dog kennels need repair. If you are an expert in this area, contact shelter manager Justin Frazier at (716) 372-8492.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Some of the SPCA key volunteers have recently moved to new cities, leaving the dogs without their usual walkers, the cats and kittens without their usual playmates, the staff shorthanded.
“Volunteering ust a couple hours a week would make a big difference,” said volunteer Lila Ervay. Please give it a try, as you will be warmly welcomed by staff and animals alike.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16N., Olean, NY 14760 (716) 372-849. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 12 — 5 p.m., Sunday 1 — 4 p.m. Closed Mondays. Visit the SPCA Facebook page or pet finder.com to see the cats and dogs available for adoption.