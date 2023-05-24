ALLEGANY -- Keynote Chorus will be holding its 36th annual spring concert at 3 p.m. June 4 at the Allegany Baptist Church, 3236 Maple Ave.
This concert, “Keynote Singles,” will feature an eclectic selection of popular music that appeals to a wide range of audiences. The concert will include music sung by the whole choir, men and women sections separately, soloists and duets.
The choir is led by Shelley Wright, a choir director from Bradford, Pa., and Laurie Sledge, an accompanist from Olean.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Keynote Chorus began in 1987. It is a community chorus with forty active volunteer members who are from counties in southwestern New York and northern Pennsylvania. The members express their love of music through entertaining community groups, providing fundraising performances, and offering annual spring and winter concerts.
An additional concert will be held at the Harriet B. Wick Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at 3 p.m. June 11.