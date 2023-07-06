AMSTERDAM (TNS) — A wastewater treatment worker who was fired by the city of Amsterdam three years ago after testing positive for marijuana was awarded nearly $192,000 by a jury that found city officials had discriminated against him when they ignored he had been prescribed the drug for chronic back pain.
It appears to be the first trial verdict in New York in which an employer was found to have violated state Human Rights Law that deems someone with a medical marijuana prescription as having a disability and makes them part of a protected class. The Compassionate Care Act allowing medical prescriptions of marijuana was signed into law in July 2014 and took effect January 2016. Marijuana was legalized for recreational use in 2021.
Thomas V. Apholz, 44, was fired by Mayor Michael Cinquanti after he tested positived for marijuana February 2020 during a random drug screening. Apholz was fired under the provisions of a “last chance agreement” that had been provided to him by the city when he also tested positive for marijuana in 2017. The agreement had noted that any additional violations of the city’s drug policies could result in his immediate termination.
But a year before his second positive test, Apholz had been prescribed marijuana for the treatment of back pain. That prescription was in effect at the time he tested positive three years ago. According to court records, Apholz notified city officials that he was a certified patient in the state Medical Marijuana Program and had a valid Department of Health certification for a medical marijuana prescription.
Following the jury’s verdict in state Supreme Court last week, Apholz, who had worked for the city of Amsterdam since 2012, will be eligible to apply to the judge to order that he be reinstated to his $49,000-a-year job at the wastewater treatment plant. The city may also be required to pay his legal fees.
“They couldn’t fire him fast enough,” said Kevin A. Luibrand, Apholz’s attorney. “They gave him a termination letter on a Monday that fired him the prior Sunday so he couldn’t present his prescription card.”
The Compassionate Care Act recognized what lawmakers said were positive medical benefits of marijuana components and initially authorized certain doctors to prescribe its use for serious medical conditions. The law has since been adjusted to allow doctors to prescribe marijuana for any reason, including anxiety and insomnia.
Luibrand said that Apholz took the marijuana prescription in capsule form on non-workdays. He never used it at work and only “in the evening at home when his pain was at its worst.” He said the jury found that city officials had refused to provide him an accomodation for his medical condition even after he informed them of his valid medical marijuana prescription.
The jury reached its verdict late Friday following a five-day trial before state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca A. Slezak.
Cinquanti, who is seeking a second four-year term as mayor this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He testified at last week’s trial.
Eighteen months ago, the state Office of Cannabis Management launched a medical cannabis certification system that expanded patient access to the plant by leaving its uses up to health care practitioners. As of June 1, the state had 122,865 people registered in its medical marijuana program and more than 4,000 practitioners are certified to prescribe the drug.
In October, the state authorized valid medical prescription holders to grow up to three mature and three immature plants at home. The law also allows them to designate someone to grow their marijuana for them.
But the use of marijuana to treat medical conditions has not been without its critics. Last month, a coalition of anti-cannabis interests filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Albany seeking to overturn New York’s legalization of marijuana, comparing the industry to tobacco companies that made fraudulent claims about their products.
The groups cited information they contend shows that marijuana consumption is harmful and that claims made about its medicinal benefits are unfounded and dangerous.
“False advertising may mislead vulnerable patients and the public,” the complaint states. “’Medical’ use may inadvertently result in addiction, increased risk of psychosis, mental or psychosocial impairment, lung damage when smoked, and complications for unborn children when used during pregnancy. The presence of ‘medical marijuana’ dispensaries may increase access to recreational marijuana for minors.”
Marijuana remains a schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law, a list that includes bath salts, heroin, ecstasy and acid. The Food and Drug Administration also promulgates rules that note marijuana has a high potential for abuse and that its use as a dietary supplement has not been approved. Many of the products being sold in retail and medical marijuana outlets in New York and other states are edibles that contain THC and CBD.
The lawsuit also cites information it says indicates the claims about the medical benefits of THC and CBD have not been subjected to studies that satisfy the FDA’s standards for determining safety and effectiveness.