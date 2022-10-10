Firefighting camp

Wes Sortore, Allegany Fire District 2 coordinator and member of the Friendship Fire Department, speaks to students about the deployment and use of firefighting hoses and nozzles.

 Jeff Babbitt

FRIENDSHIP — Nine youth from across Allegany County participated in the first Junior Firefighter Recruitment Camp on Saturday at the Friendship Fire Department.

The participants, from grades 10 through 12, represented four volunteer fire companies in the county: Wiscoy-Rossburg, Fillmore, Friendship, and West Clarksville.

Firefighting camp

Nine teenagers took part in the Junior Firefighter Recruitment Camp on Saturday at the Friendship Fire Department. In front (from left) are Makayla White, Kristianna Smith, Devlin Bush and Ryan Clayton; in back (from left) are Cash Ritchie, Nicholas Sortore, Ian Ellwood, Ryan Vedder and Gage Hartman.

