OLEAN — A joint venture startup company is proposing to renovate the Siemens Energy plant in North Olean and reopen the site to fabricate structural steel with up to 250 employees.
Cimolai-HY, LLC, is looking to purchase the 110-year-old manufacturing facility from Siemens and invest $56 million to pursue large infrastructure projects including commercial buildings, bridges, schools, sports stadiums and industrial facilities including chip manufacturers.
The company has filed an application for sales tax, mortgage tax and property tax exemptions with the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
Cimolai-HY LLC, headquartered in New York City, is a joint venture involving U.S-based Related Companies, and the Italian steel company Cimolai S.p.A., both which have significant track records in fabricating structural steel.
Cimolai-HY won the bid for the Siemens Energy facility’s 88-acre site, spending $7.7 million for the buildings containing 947,000 square feet.
The former Dresser-Rand property has been the heart of Olean’s manufacturing community for 110 years before Siemens Energy announced plans to end production of oil and gas compressors there. Of the 500 machinists and steelworkers at the site in recent years, about 100 were transferred to the Painted Post plant. The rest were furloughed as the last products at Olean were completed.
The new company is looking to create 215 skilled manufacturing jobs and 25-30 office jobs between 2023 and 2025, according to the application it presented to the IDA. The annual payroll is estimated at $15 million.
“There is also future potential to grow at this site without the need for building expansion or significant additional capital investment,” the application states.
Cimolai-HY is eyeing $1.5 million for remodeling and reconstruction, $33.3 million for manufacturing equipment, $500,000 for furniture and fixtures, $603,000 for engineering and $11.1 million in startup, commissions and training costs.
The company is looking for $400,000 in sales tax exemptions, $125,000 for mortgage tax exemption and an undisclosed payment in lieu of taxes or P.I.L.O.T. agreement.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said he’s heard bits and pieces of a deal regarding the Siemens property over the past few months, but that everything had been very hush-hush.
“I don’t know a lot about it,” the mayor told the Olean Times Herald Wednesday night in a telephone interview.
“From everything I hear, it would be a real shot in the arm for Olean, especially after losing all the jobs at Siemens," he added. "This sounds fantastic. It’s all very positive.”
The IDA meets today at 11:15 a.m. in the agency’s Ellicottville offices to discuss the application with executive director Corey Wiktor. The IDA is expected to set a public hearing on the application in the next several weeks.