Siemens Energy

The Siemens Energy facility in North Olean, with the Wayne Street-adjacent sign stripped of its logo.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — A joint venture startup company is proposing to renovate the Siemens Energy plant in North Olean and reopen the site to fabricate structural steel with up to 250 employees.

Cimolai-HY, LLC, is looking to purchase the 110-year-old manufacturing facility from Siemens and invest $56 million to pursue large infrastructure projects including commercial buildings, bridges, schools, sports stadiums and industrial facilities including chip manufacturers.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social