CNC machine JCC

A SUNY JCC student works on a CNC machine.

 Photo provided

Three regional State University off New York colleges joined forces to bolster the regional manufacturing industry.

Jamestown Community College, Alfred State College and Genesee Community College established a collaborative marketing initiative called WNY Works in response to the crisis Western New York employers face in finding and hiring skilled manufacturing workers. The goal is to attract more students to study and pursue rewarding manufacturing careers.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social