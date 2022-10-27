Attorney general race in NY

New York City lawyer Michael Henry (left) is challenging Democratic incumbent Letitia James in the statewide race for attorney general.

 New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor.

James, a Democrat who was the first woman and first Black person to be elected attorney general, has reaped both praise and withering criticism for a spate of headline-grabbing actions during her first four-year term. James has said that the office has a clear duty: to ensure that there are not two systems of justice. That theme has played out as she's aggressively pursued high-profile politicians on both sides of the aisle: former President Donald J. Trump and former Gov. M. Andrew Cuomo, both of whom have accused James of using her office to pursue politically motivated investigations of them.

