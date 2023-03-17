Jake Owen to headline Cattaraugus County Fair concert

Country singer-songwriter Jake Owen will perform for the Cattaraugus County Fair grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 3.

LITTLE VALLEY — Star country singer-songwriter Jake Owen, who has numerous hit songs, will perform in concert during this summer’s Cattaraugus County Fair.

Owen, hailing from Florida, will perform in front of the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 3. The opening act is Tyler Booth.

