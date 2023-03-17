Jake Owen to headline Cattaraugus County Fair concert

LITTLE VALLEY — Star country singer-songwriter Jake Owen, who has numerous hit songs, will perform in concert during this summer’s Cattaraugus County Fair.
Owen, hailing from Florida, will perform in front of the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 3. The opening act is Tyler Booth.
This year’s county fair runs July 30 to Aug. 5.
Owen began his career in 2005 and has continued to record and perform regularly since. His new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts.
Owen has eight No. 1 songs to his name. “Made For You” follows his fastest-rising chart-topping single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” and most recent No. 1 single, “Homemade.”
Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences throughout North America, including his two-time platinum anthem and most-played song of the decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and platinum-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You" and “The One That Got Away,” as well as the the gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”
Owen’s sixth studio album, “Greetings from … Jake,” produced three Top 10 singles, including two No. 1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing “Made For You.”
Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” album, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive No. 1 hits.
Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album. For tour dates and more information, visit jakeowen.net.
Booth, 26, a country up-and-comer, is a Kentucky native whose songwriting and singing career has been blossoming since 2017. Booth signed with Sony Music Nashville in early 2020 and has two EPs and two singles, “Long Comes a Girl” and “Where the Livin’ Is,” available to stream or download.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. All tickets are sold only through etix.com.
Tickets are $45 for track seats or $40 for the grandstand plus gate admission. Track tickets are for standing while grandstand tickets are assigned seats.
Other main grandstand events include the Broken B Rodeo on July 30, the demolition derby July 31, monster truck rallies Aug. 4 and 5 and the big rig truck pull Aug. 6.
