OLEAN — As with many children who have aging parents, Thomas Golden of Olean is hopeful that his 105-year-old mother, Glenda Golden, will be vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 virus sooner than later.
Many children of aging parents living at home, however, have found out that when the vaccine will be available for older individuals in the county is still uncertain.
On Monday, Golden said he had written to the Cattaraugus County Health Department to find out when the vaccine would be available for his mother, but hasn’t heard back yet.
Golden, who is retired, returned to his mother’s house five years ago to provide supportive care for her, which has been helpful to her during the pandemic over the past year. Golden said he has been living in “reverse isolation” for a number of months, which is the practice of wearing masks and other protective gear, to ensure he doesn’t bring the virus into his mother’s home. Her only visits in the community are to doctors’ offices to avoid contracting the contagious virus.
Born in 1915 in Houghton, Glenda Golden’s 105th birthday was chronicled in the Times Herald in July. It was noted in that article she had moved to Olean with her late husband, Dr. John Golden, who had opened a dental practice in the community.
In addition to his devotion to his mom, Golden said an older brother, Rick, who resides in Boise, Idaho, calls his mother every day.
“That’s like a bright spot in her day when he calls,” he said of the calls.
Golden said he is hopeful the vaccine will soon be available for his mother, whom he believes is one of the oldest, or possibly the oldest resident in the community.
“It would be nice to have that little extra layer of protection” provided by the vaccine, Golden added.
He noted there are likely many elderly people in the community who are also anxious about when and where they will receive the vaccine.
“We can’t put her into a long stand-up line and things of that nature if that’s existing here in Olean,” he said of his mother. “And we would like to keep her as isolated as possible” during the administration of the vaccine.
At the county health department, Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director, said elderly individuals who are uncertain on how to navigate a computer system or the agency’s website, simply need to call the department’s Covid-19 Vaccine call center at 701-3777.
“Our representatives there will work with that individual and complete a New York State Covid-19 Vaccine form for them while they’re on the phone,” Watkins said. “It will indicate whether that person is eligible” for the vaccine at present.
“Because all of our slots (for the vaccine) are full, they will place that individual on a wait list,” he explained. “The next time the slots open for a vaccine, their names will be placed in those scheduling slots.”
Watkins said individuals on the priority group include the elderly ages 65 and older, those in nursing homes, healthcare workers, police officers, teachers and other front-line workers in the medical community.
“It may take a little longer than expected and it won’t happen the next day,” Watkins said of the vaccine scheduling. “It may be three to seven days before we can give you an appointment, it’s just taking that long. The vaccine is so limited in supply that they’re giving to this county that it’s really difficult to really expand our services or to meet the demand we’re getting in this community.”
He repeated that those who are interested in being placed on the waiting list for the vaccine need to telephone the Covid-19 call center.
More information is also available on the Cattaraugus County Health Department website cattco.org. Click on Covid-19 Vaccine Information to learn which individuals currently qualify for the vaccine under Phase IA and Phase 1B.
