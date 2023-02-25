With the exception of a juvenile golden eagle that I saw flying over Golden Hill State Forest while snowshoeing there on Feb. 7, there have been very few reports of “winter birds” this season.
Admittedly, the term “winter birds” means different things to different people, but generally winter birds are those we don’t see nesting here, and since golden eagles are not known to nest in New York state but do show up in some winters, it meets my definition of a winter bird.
Distinguishing a juvenile golden eagle from a juvenile bald eagle can be challenging, but juvenile bald eagles almost always have white feathering in the axillary feathers, which are the feathers where the wing joins the body. Even if the bald eagle is high overhead, the white in the axillary feathers is evident.
Another distinction between the two species is that juvenile golden eagles have small white patches on each wing at the base of the primary feathers, which are the feathers at the tip of the wings. The golden feathering on the back of the head of the golden eagle, which gives the bird its name, is rarely visible unless the bird is on the ground.
But what about blue jays and mourning doves? Are they “winter birds?” Although I’ve received a report of fewer blue jays at one feeder this season, I’ve had as many as 25 at my feeder, which makes me think that at least some of those birds are coming from points to the north — but I have no way of knowing that.
The same is true for mourning doves since I’ve had as many as 23 at my feeder this season, which is the most I’ve ever seen at one time.
Should blue jays and mourning doves be classified as “winter birds” if they leave Canada to spend the winter here? Probably, but since I’m unable to distinguish them from the resident birds, I don’t think of them as winter birds.
One bird that everyone can agree is a winter bird is the evening grosbeak, and one feeding station in the northern part of Cattaraugus County has reported a flock of evening grosbeaks, but that’s the only report I’m aware of. Another winter bird that can sometimes be found around dairy farms is the snow bunting and there’s also been a flock of those reported in the northern part of the county.
Although not a winter bird, I have had a single white-throated sparrow on my property this winter, and just when I think he may have perished during the cold nights, he surprises me with a visit to my feeder. I’ve also had an overwintering red-bellied woodpecker, but since woodpeckers are uniquely adapted to finding food where it’s hiding in the crevices of trees or under the bark, overwintering woodpeckers are not surprising.
Also not surprising given the abnormally warm temperatures we’ve had is the early arrival of spring birds. I had Eastern bluebirds checking out nest boxes on my property as early as the first week of February and red-winged blackbirds arrived the next day, helped along by strong winds from the south. The number of red-winged blackbirds has continued to grow to the point where I now have close to 20 at my feeder. This is the earliest that I’ve seen either species on my property.
Mixed in with the flock of red-winged blackbirds was a single male brown-headed cowbird. Brown-headed cowbirds have gotten a bad name because the female lays her eggs in the nests of other birds. Those other birds — red-winged blackbirds on my property — then raise the young cowbirds, which are bigger and develop faster than the host birds’ own young, which are neglected and die.
Some birds can recognize the eggs of the cowbird and either puncture them, throw them out of the nest or build another nest on top of the first nest.
But unlike non-native species of birds like house sparrows and European starlings, which crowd out native cavity nesting birds like bluebirds, brown-headed cowbirds are a native species and it’s believed that laying their eggs in the nests of other birds is an adaptation to their need to follow wandering herds of animals, such as bison, whose hooves break up the soil exposing the insects that the cowbird eats. If that’s correct, then cowbirds didn’t remain in one area long enough to raise their own young so they relied on other birds to do it for them.
Although we don’t have wandering herds of bison in this area, we do have horses and cows, and even though they’re fenced in, millions of years of evolution can’t be switched off over a couple of hundred years, which is why the best place to find cowbirds is around cows.
In some areas, volunteers systematically remove cowbird eggs from bird nests as part of a government-sponsored effort to promote the host species. The most well-known example of this is in northern Michigan and Wisconsin, where the Kirtland warbler nests. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Kirtland’s warbler is North America’s “rarest” warbler, and part of the reason for that is that the female will only nest in young jack pine scrubland. If the jack pine gets too mature, the females won’t nest there.
The effort to promote the survival of the Kirtland’s warbler — in part by removing cowbird eggs from their nests — has been so successful that the warbler was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2019.
Although I’ve never made the trek to see the Kirtland’s warbler in northern Michigan, it’s on my bucket list since they’re not hard to find in the proper habitat.
Even though the temperatures have been abnormally mild this winter, spring is about more than mild temperatures. For me, it’s about the increasing variety of bird song; the greening of areas that have long been brown; the faint scent of the renewal of life; the increasing number of geese flying overhead; the budding of the trees and the warmth of the sun.
At this point we can only hope that our mild winter isn’t a prelude to a cold and dreary spring, but if it is, I’ll still be out there trying to enjoy it.
