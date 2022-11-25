As the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency extended a moratorium on commercial solar projects, it is also moving to pump the brakes on the generous local tax benefits the solar farms receive.
Last month the IDA board voted to extend its moratorium on accepting applications for new solar projects for another six months. It was due to expire in November.
Existing policy calls for solar developers to make a payment in lieu of taxes of $6,000 per megawatt. For a 5 megawatt project, that would translate into about $30,000 that would be divided between the county, town or city and local school district for each year of the P.I.L.O.T. — usually between 20 and 25 years.
The IDA has come under increasing criticism for granting the tax breaks for the solar farms — especially when they are using agricultural land, or are considered an eyesore by neighbors.
The latest concern is what happens to the material once the solar farm outlives its useful life? There are also some hazardous materials including heavy metals in the solar arrays.
“The IDA is not anti- solar or wind,” executive director Corey Wiktor said in an interview earlier this week. “The IDA is trying to get its arms around the economic benefits of the return.”
Wiktor insisted the IDFA “is not anti-green energy. It’s just the facts that these projects” are not supplying the benefits of local construction jobs or suppliers, and no full-time jobs when the solar farm is up and running. That is the measure of most of the IDA’s other economic development projects.
On top of the federal and state tax credits, the developers receive sales tax exemption, a mortgage tax exemption and the P.I.L.O.T., which limits property taxes.
“What is the real return on economic development” Wiktor asked.
In the end are these projects taking millions of local sales tax dollars off the table along with the loss of mortgage recording fees and property taxes — or would they never have happened without the IDA incentives?
“It’s got to deliver more than minimal benefits to the community, we can’t use farming or agriculture soils, we need more local labor and suppliers and more notifications to neighbors,” Wiktor said.
“These projects are being sourced to towns with little or no zoning,” Wiktor said.
Solar projects can go forward, “But should they receive the incredible tax savings for a handful of construction jobs and no full-time jobs once they are completed?” Wiktor said.
“This is not an ‘anti’ push,” Wiktor said. “It’s a realization that these projects have not produced an economic return. That is the strong feeling of the board.”
Wiktor acknowledged that projects like Solean, Solean West and Homeridae in the city of Olean that have produced energy tax credits to St. Bonaventure University, the city of Olean and Olean General Hospital, do provide local economic benefits beyond the $6,000 per megawatt P.I.L.O.T., and the IDA views those projects differently.
The direct power proceeds contracts for non-profit groups does make sense from an IDA point of view, Wiktor said.
It’s the community-based solar projects that appear to have produced little in terms of savings. They offer members of the community an opportunity for a monthly savings on their energy bill of up to $8, Wiktor said.
It’s unclear what the local participation is in the developers’ plans. The community-based-solar credits from a solar array in Allegany, for example, is being marketed to homeowners as far away as Central New York, he said.
“Let them (solar projects) go forward without our subsidies,” Wiktor said.
Early next year, the IDA is expected to address its concerns by reshaping its current policies on solar and wind as well, Wiktor indicated.
One thing the IDA is looking at, Wiktor said, is adopting a policy similar to one the Niagara County IDA has established by developing a strategic list of sites it considers suitable for solar projects.
The IDA has induced a dozen or so solar projects since the first one on a brownfield in the city of Olean in 2017. The solar projects are in the towns of Allegany, Portville, Ashford and Otto.
The IDA accepted its first wind power application 10 years ago from Allegany Wind, which did not get built.
Now, the Alle-Catt Wind Farm, a series of 117 wind turbines up to 600 feet tall wants tax benefits from the IDA for turbines in Farmersville and Freedom. The IDA has refused to accept an application after the Cattaraugus County Legislature directed the IDA not to provide benefits to large wind projects.
The Allegany County IDA has already indicated its approval of the Alle-Catt turbines in West Clarksville and Rushford.