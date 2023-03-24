Hyperbaric chambers

Hyperbaric chambers in the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Olean General Hospital.

 Craig Melvin

OLEAN — Dr. Arthur Goldstein, medical director of the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, is nearing his 13th work anniversary as a provider at Olean General Hospital.

Over that time, Goldstein has witnessed tremendous progress at the center, located on the OGH campus in the Gundlah Dental Center, 623 Main St.

Dr. Arthur Goldstein

Dr. Arthur Goldstein

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social