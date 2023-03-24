OLEAN — Dr. Arthur Goldstein, medical director of the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, is nearing his 13th work anniversary as a provider at Olean General Hospital.
Over that time, Goldstein has witnessed tremendous progress at the center, located on the OGH campus in the Gundlah Dental Center, 623 Main St.
“Having hyperbaric medicine treatments is very unique to a small-town hospital,” Goldstein said. “Typically, this service is only found in larger cities like Buffalo, Rochester, and Erie.”
The hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment in which patients are enclosed in a pressurized chamber in which the patient breathes 100% pure oxygen at a higher atmospheric pressure. This higher pressure increases the dose of oxygen allowing the body to promote wound healing and help fight infections.
Last year, the center performed its 10,000th hyperbaric oxygen treatment since its inception in 2007. The treatment is effective for slow-healing wounds including diabetic ulcers and radiation treatment complications. Patients are normally treated daily, Monday through Friday, and are efficiently in and out of the office within two hours.
Other than the hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment, the wound center also offers different procedures to the community. A few of these procedures and treatments include compression therapy for venous ulcers, lymphedema management, treatment for pressure ulcers, tissue/bone biopsy, compression therapy, and other advanced specialty wound care treatment/dressing.
The team focuses on providing the patient with an advanced level of care, individuality and patient specific treatments. Through a collaboration among the wound center team, the use of a comprehensive approach to not only to heal the wound but improve conditions and reduce the risk of reoccurrence.
“A lot of the conditions we see most common are ulcers from a variety of causes — diabetes, varicose veins, and blood clots, and leg swelling/edema, pressure ulcers, and radiation therapy,” Goldstein said. “We have an experienced and dedicated team that are patient focused and provide excellent care to our patients.”
Since starting in 2010, Goldstein highlighted how the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine has never been closed due to weather, or any other extreme circumstances.
“My team and I live and work in our community," he said. "This makes it easier for us to be here for our patients when they need us the most. I’ve been here for 13 years and I feel like I’m a part of this community.
"I have always practiced in a small-town," he continued. "I love the connection you can build not only with the community but with our patients, they get to know me, and I get to know them.”
The team typically has about 300 to 350 patient visits per month. The work is not only in the office but they also provide the community with various health-related education. Recently, Goldstein and his team conducted an educational presentation to the local first responders about carbon monoxide poisoning and treatments.
The center is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Referrals are not required for an appointment. Call (716) 375-7577.
The Wound Clinic at Bradford Regional Medical Center is another service that’s offered to the community. The service is led by LaTroy Navaroli, DNP, and has an experienced team that evaluates and treats a variety of chronic wounds that may be caused by diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and other medical conditions.
The Wound Clinic at BRMC is open Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (814) 362-8245 and referrals are not necessary.
Arthur Goldstein, MD, medical director, The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine.